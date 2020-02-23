College Roundup (Feb. 22): McDaniel women’s lacrosse drops opener to St. Mary’s

McDaniel allowed 10 goals in the first half Saturday against St. Mary’s and fell in its women’s lacrosse season opener 16-5 at Kenneth R. Gill Stadium.
Kealey Allison had two goals for the Green Terror, and Emily Sheppard added two assists. Kate Bartholomew posted six goals and three assists for the Seahawks, and Dani MacDonald (Winters Mill) had a caused turnover and a ground ball. Erin Piper (Manchester Valley) added three draw controls and one goal for St. Mary’s.
Men’s Lacrosse
Stockton 18, McDaniel 6
Highlights: The Ospreys opened up a 10-goal lead in the third quarter and the Green Terror fell to 1-2. Jackson Reilly had two goals and one assist for McDaniel, while Joey Conklin (Westminster) added five ground balls and a caused turnover. The Terror host Goucher on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Highlights: On Friday, the Mount (10-18, 6-9 Northeast Conference) dropped its fifth straight game despite 19 points from Jalen Gibbs and nine rebounds from Nana Opoku. Damian Chong Qui added five assists for MSM, while Josh Williams scored a game-high 22 for the Colonials (16-13, 12-4). The Mountaineers host Merrimack on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.