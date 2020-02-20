College Roundup (Feb. 20): McDaniel women’s lacrosse team set to open season Feb. 22

McDaniel’s women’s lacrosse team opens its 2020 season Saturday, Feb. 22 with a home game against St. Mary’s.
The Green Terror are looking to rebound from a 6-10 season (2-7 in the Centennial Conference) last spring, with Kristin Ramey back for her seventh year as coach.
Sophomore midfielder Kealey Allison and Hannah Miller, a sophomore goalie, return to lead McDaniel after solid rookie campaigns in 2019. Allison led the Green Terror attack with 44 goals, and ranked second on the team with 47 points and 42 draw controls. She had nine games last year with three or more goals. She led the team with 26 caused turnovers and was tied for the team lead with 32 ground balls.
Miller backstopped the defense with 11 starts, a 10.99 goals-against average, and a .464 save percentage.
McDaniel is replacing five starters off the 2019 squad. Lindsey Farrell is the biggest loss on the offensive end after a team-best 49 points on 30 goals and 19 assists. She also secured 108 draw controls and had 32 ground balls.
Megan Kotelchuck (15 goals, 31 assists), Annemarie Duerr (27, five) and Megan Quattrone (15, four) were also all in the team’s top six scorers last year. Quattrone (17 caused turnovers, 32 groundballs) and Morgan Collinson (10, 21) are also big losses on the defensive end.
Ramey will be going up against a former McDaniel standout in St. Mary’s coach Erin McDonnell, who started on defense for three years and graduated in 2011. The Seahawks are 2-0 this season.
Men’s Lacrosse
Mary Washington 17, McDaniel 16 (OT)
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Green Terror (1-1) scored four goals in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles had the final say in OT. Nick DeLoriers had five goals and three assists, and Micah Brooks added four goals.
Men’s Basketball
Washington 82, McDaniel 75 (OT)
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Shoremen outscored the home team 20-5 over the final 6 minutes, then tallied the first six points in the extra session to pull away. Mike Wallace led McDaniel (6-18, 2-15 Centennial) with 24 points, and Josh Sproul added 18. Kaelen Kanealey chipped in with eight points and 12 rebounds for the Green Terror, who host top-ranked Swarthmore on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. in their season finale.