College Roundup (Feb. 20): McDaniel women’s lacrosse team set to open season Feb. 22

Sophomore midfielder Kealey Allison and Hannah Miller, a sophomore goalie, return to lead McDaniel after solid rookie campaigns in 2019. Allison led the Green Terror attack with 44 goals, and ranked second on the team with 47 points and 42 draw controls. She had nine games last year with three or more goals. She led the team with 26 caused turnovers and was tied for the team lead with 32 ground balls.