xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

College Roundup (Feb. 15): McDaniel snaps losing streak behind big day from Dragan Hornatko

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Feb 15, 2020 6:20 PM

McDaniel’s 0-for-February is over.

Dragan Hornatko poured in 28 points, a career high for the sophomore, and led the Green Terror past host Haverford 81-66 on Saturday in Centennial Conference men’s basketball action.

Advertisement

Hornatko sank five 3-pointers and McDaniel (6-17, 2-14 Centennial) outscored the Fords 48-28 in the second half. Kaelen Kanealey had 14 points and 13 rebounds, his first career double-double, and Sam Beverly added 13 points along with Mike Wallace.

The Terror ended a seven-game losing streak and won for the first time this month. They led 50-43 at halftime Saturday and completed a season sweep against the Fords. McDaniel returns home Feb. 19 to take on Washington College at 6 p.m.

Saint Francis 70, Mount St. Mary’s 55

[More Maryland news] The Voxel theater arrives in Baltimore’s Charles Village after $2.6M renovation, ‘a labor of love’

Highlights: The Mountaineers (10-16, 6-7 Northeast Conference) let a nine-point halftime lead go to waste, and the Red Flash outscored the home team 50-26 in the second half. Jalen Gibbs led MSM with 24 points and Vado Morse added nine, and Gibbs grabbed seven rebounds. Nana Opoku had 13 points and eight boards.

Women’s Basketball

Haverford 63, McDaniel 44

Highlights: Liv Storer filled the stat sheet with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals, but she was the only Green Terror (9-14, 5-13 Centennial) to finish in double figures for scoring. Meggie Burgess added eight points and six rebounds. McDaniel returns home Feb. 19 to host Washington College.

Men’s Lacrosse

McDaniel 10, Delaware Valley 8

Latest Carroll County Sports

Highlights: The Terror won their season opener a home with a 4-0 third-quarter scoring surge. Joey Conklin (Westminster) had three goals, one assist, and five ground balls. Cooper Archambault and Bryce Brookhart had two goals apiece for McDaniel, which visits Mary Washington on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement