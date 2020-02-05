McDaniel led Franklin & Marshall by 12 points early in their Centennial Conference women’s basketball tilt Tuesday at Gill Center, but the visiting Diplomats overcame a poor shooting performance to pull away with a 60-51 victory.
Liv Storer led the Green Terror (6-12, 3-11 Centennial) with 15 points, but the home team dropped its fourth consecutive game. Kristin Hamill had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Dips (8-12, 6-9), and Kenna Williams posted her own double-double with 16 points and 19 boards.
Franklin & Marshall dominated the glass with 50 rebounds, including 26 offensive rebounds.
Mallory Conroy finished eight points, and Anna Mondoro and Natalie Mehl each scored seven for McDaniel, which hosts Bryn Mawr on Thursday night at 6.