Highlight: The Mountaineers improved to 6-11 (2-2 Northeast Conference) by rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit. Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points to lead the Mount, while Nana Opoku and Malik Jefferson had 15 apiece. Jefferson added nine rebounds for the Mountaineers, who trailed 34-24 at halftime and were down by as many as 13 at one point. Adam Grant netted 17 points and Michael Green III had six assists. MSM returns home Jan. 18 to take on Central Connecticut.