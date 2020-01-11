McDaniel College used an 18-4 second-quarter scoring surge to defeat Muhlenberg 60-53 on Saturday at Gill Center in Centennial Conference women’s basketball action.
The Green Terror won their first conference game of the season (4-8, 1-7 Centennial) behind 15 points from guard Anna Mondoro and 14 from fellow guard Ellie Connelly. Freshman forward Mallory Conroy added 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Mules (5-7, 3-5) had 14 points at halftime and outscored the home team 39-26 after that before falling short. Sara Peretti had a game-high 22 points for the visitors.
Josey Klingenberg (Manchester Valley) got the start for the Terror and handed out five assists while Conroy came up with six steals. Klingenberg also netted eight points in the win.
McDaniel visits Washington College on Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball
Muhlenberg 75, McDaniel 67
Highlight: The Green Terror (4-9, 0-6 Centennial) dropped their fifth game in a row despite a game-high 24 points from Mike Wallace. Dragan Hornatko came off the bench to score 11 and Greg Scarborough added 9 for McDaniel, which trailed 38-27 at the break. The Green Terror visit Washington College on Wednesday.
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65
Highlight: The Mountaineers improved to 6-11 (2-2 Northeast Conference) by rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit. Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points to lead the Mount, while Nana Opoku and Malik Jefferson had 15 apiece. Jefferson added nine rebounds for the Mountaineers, who trailed 34-24 at halftime and were down by as many as 13 at one point. Adam Grant netted 17 points and Michael Green III had six assists. MSM returns home Jan. 18 to take on Central Connecticut.