College Notebook: Former Century High School basketball star ends senior season at Lebanon Valley in championship game

Zach Tucker’s senior season with Lebanon Valley College’s men’s basketball team was a short one, but successful nonetheless.
The Century High School graduate and former Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year helped the Dutchmen go 8-3 and play in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship game. Tucker had 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists in LVC’s 82-77 loss against Albright on March 18.
The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 15.2 points this season, second best on the team, and added 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Lebanon Valley went 7-2 in MAC Commonwealth play, and Tucker earned Player of the Week honors Feb. 22. He scored a game-high 18 points for the Dutchmen in a 68-61 win over Delaware Valley on 6-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. Tucker grabbed five rebounds and add a pair of steals and assists.
Tucker has 929 career points at LVC, and earned honorable mention all-MAC last season when he led the Dutchmen with 12.3 points per game. He had 77 assists, tops on the team, and added 35 made 3-pointers.
Tucker also landed on the MAC Academic Honor Roll last winter.
More MAC honors: Stevenson women’s lacrosse senior Shannon Snyder (Winters Mill) received MAC Defensive Player of the Week honors March 15. Snyder recorded five caused turnovers and five ground balls in the Mustangs’ 18-3 win over Arcadia. Snyder also added a draw control in the victory as the Mustangs improved to 2-0.
Stevenson’s roster also includes junior attacker Maddie Zeller (Manchester Valley) and rookie midfielder Brittney Monroe (Century).
More lacrosse weekly honors: Marist men’s lacrosse goalie Logan Covey (Westminster) got his college career off to a fine start by earning Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for March 2-8. Covey was the first freshman goalkeeper to start a game for Marist since 2014, and he did not disappoint. The former Owls standout had 14 saves and allowed just 11 goals in the Red Foxes’ 15-11 victory over Detroit Mercy.
Covey also scooped up two ground balls in the victory. His 14 saves were the most in a debut for a freshman in the last 10 years.
Terror softball has solid start: McDaniel’s softball team opened its spring 2021 season with a pair of wins against Muhlenberg, and senior Michaela Persinger is the Centennial Conference Player of the Week.
Persinger rapped out four hits in five at bats for an .800 batting average, and she also posted an .875 on-base percentage, drawing a pair of walks while also being hit by a pitch in the second game. Persinger, a Catoctin High grad, roped three doubles for a 1.400 slugging percentage and 2.275 OPS. She also stole a base, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.
McDaniel returns to action March 27 at Washington College in a doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m.