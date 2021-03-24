College Notebook: Former Century High School basketball star ends senior season at Lebanon Valley in championship game

Persinger rapped out four hits in five at bats for an .800 batting average, and she also posted an .875 on-base percentage, drawing a pair of walks while also being hit by a pitch in the second game. Persinger, a Catoctin High grad, roped three doubles for a 1.400 slugging percentage and 2.275 OPS. She also stole a base, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.