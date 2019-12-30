South Carroll High School graduate Madi Radnoff earned Middle Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2018, and this season the Widener University midfielder added more accolades.
Widener garnered first-team all-MAC Commonwealth honors in 2019 after making second team a season ago. She had a team high 24 points, recording nine goals and handing out six assists. Only three players in the conference finished the year with more points than Radnoff, who ended 2019 ranked in the top-10 of all offensive statistical categories in the conference.
Radnoff has 17 goals and 10 assists in two seasons with Widener (34 games, 34 starts). Radnoff earned three Times first-team all-county honors during her time at South Carroll (Class of 2018).
A big kick for Mules’ Kirin: Muhlenberg College senior Max Kirin (Liberty) received Centennial Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year for football in 2019. Kirin earned All-Centennial second-team honors for the second consecutive year. He was also selected to the Academic All-District team for the second year in a row.
Kirin helped the Mules go 13-1 this season and play in the Division III NCAA semifinals. He had 37 receptions for 723 yards and 12 touchdowns this fall. Kirin caught six passes for 88 yards and two TDs in Muhlenberg’s quarterfinal playoff win over Salisbury.
The Mules’ roster also features lineman Sam Rothstein (Century) and linebacker Spencer Kirin (Liberty), Max’s younger brother. The younger Kirin finished the year with 66 tackles, third most on the team, along with one interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Max Kirin was part of a senior class that finished as the winningest in Mules history, with a four-year record of 41-8 that included two Centennial Conference championships and the program’s first two trips to the NCAA quarterfinals.
To be nominated for the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll, athletes must be a sophomore or higher in class and attain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.40 or higher.
Raines spreads his wings with Sea Gulls: Salisbury’s football team had quite a successful 2019 season, going 11-1 and playing in the Division III NCAA quarterfinals before losing to Muhlenberg. The Sea Gulls’ roster includes former Carroll products Jake Schneider (Century), Andrew Raines (Westminster), and Noah Rohrer (Liberty).
Raines earned second-team honors for the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Raines, a junior linebacker, notched 21 tackles on the season, with four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Schneider had 14 tackles for the Gulls, and Rorher had 24 punt return yards.
McDaniel’s Fahrenholz finishes with honors: Women’s soccer senior defender Jackie Fahrenholz landed on the United Soccer Coaches Division III Scholar All-South Region team for 2019.
Fahrenholz was a Scholar All-South third-team selection. It was the first time she received the honor.
She honorable mention all-Centennial Conference honors as well. Fahrenholz started the first 13 games of the season before missing the final six with injury. She contributed a pair of assists to the offense but was also a key part of the backline that had posted a 0.77 goals-against average through the first 13 games of the year.
The Green Terror concluded the season with a record of 17-6 (6-4 Centennial), appeared in the conference tournament, and won the ECAC Division III tournament title for the second straight year.
Griffith makes a stand on defense: Central Penn College sophomore defender Aleena Griffith (Westminster) earned Athlete of the Month back in September for her efforts on the Knights’ women’s soccer team.
Griffith helped anchor a defensive unit that held its opponents to one goal over a stretch of two games. Central Penn finished the season 4-6, and Griffith made seven starts.