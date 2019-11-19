Jacob Gosselin put together an impressive week with Millersville University’s men’s soccer team.
The Francis Scott Key High School graduate helped the Division II Marauders win their second consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship by beating Gannon 1-0 on Sunday. Four days before that, Gosselin earned Eastern Division Athlete of the Year honors.
Millersville earns an automatic bid to the upcoming NCAA tournament, with first-round games set for Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. Gosselin’s goal in the 80th minute lifted Millersville past Mercyhurst 2-1 in the PSAC semifinals Nov. 15, and it marked his fourth career game-winning goal.
Gosselin, a senior forward, has a career-high 12 goals this season — the most by a Marauders player since Jaime Vazquez scored 19 goals in 2015. Gosselin has 28 goals in his collegiate career.
He has six assists and 30 total points this fall, both career highs for a single season. Gosselin also received all-PSAC East First Team. His goals rank second in the PSAC, and his points are tied for second most.
Gosselin was Times Boys Soccer Player of the Year in 2015.
Salisbury football NCAA tourney-bound
Three former Carroll County standouts are part of Salisbury’s first unbeaten football season, and with that a trip to the Division III NCAA tournament. The Sea Gulls’ roster features junior linebacker Andrew Raines (Westminster), sophomore receiver Noah Rohrer (Liberty), and sophomore defensive lineman Jake Schneider (Century).
Raines has 21 tackles in nine games this season, with 1.5 sacks and two pass break-ups. Schneider has 13 tackles in eight games, and Rohrer has played in two games this fall (he caught a touchdown pass in 2018).
Salisbury (9-0) is set to host Maritime (New York) on Nov. 23 at noon in the first round.
The Few, the proud, the Gators
Notre Dame of Maryland volleyball team (25-4) earned a spot in the Division III NCAA tournament last week, fueled by its second straight Colonial States Athletic Conference title in early November. Gators senior setter Sara Few (Carroll Christian) earned CSAC Championship Most Valuable Player honors along the way.
Few had 43 assists and 11 aces in Notre Dame’s 3-1 win over Cedar Crest in the CSAC final. She totaled 766 assists (8.8 per set) this fall for the Gators, who played in the NCAA Regional in Atlanta and lost to Emory in the first round. Few had 13 assists and three digs against Emory.
Green Terror hoops enjoying early success
McDaniel’s women’s basketball team is 2-0 after winning a pair of games at home over the weekend. The Terror started their McDaniel Tip-Off Tournament on Friday with an 83-52 victory over Penn State Behrend, and topped Juniata 65-57 on Saturday.
McDaniel outscored the Lions 50-24 in the second and third quarters to run away with a win in its season opener. Freshman guard Natalie Mehl led the Green Terror with 17 points off the bench, including hitting five 3-pointers.
The Green Terror got 19 points from freshman forward Mallory Conroy, who added five rebounds and four steals en route to tourney MVP honors. Josey Klingenberg (Manchester Valley) collected eight steals, seven points, and three steals.
Mehl joined Conroy on the all-tournament team.
McDaniel hosts Gettysburg on Wednesday in its Centennial Conference opener.
McDaniel’s men team dropped its opener against Becker, 56-53, in the Buffalo Wild Wings Classic at Stevenson on Nov. 16, but came back the next day to beat SUNY Maritime 67-55.
Sophomore guard Josh Sproul had 16 points against Becker and 17 to go with nine rebounds in the win over Maritime. Caleb Johnson, a senior swingman, scored 12 in the victory and landed on the all-tourney team.
The Terror visit Wilson on Tuesday before hosting Christendom on Friday.