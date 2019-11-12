Junior Jacob Wells and sophomore Nick Starr, both midfielders, have led McDaniel’s offense all season. Wells has a team-best nine goals and Starr has contributed six goals. Wells also has five assists for a team-best 23 points, while Starr has a team-high seven assists and ranks second with 19 points. In the 13 games in which the Green Terror have scored, either Wells or Starr registered at least one point in 11 of them.