Stevenson University’s volleyball team captured an eighth consecutive Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth title last weekend, and a contingent of former Carroll County standout helped the Mustangs earn a trip to the upcoming NCAA Division III tournament.
Stevenson (29-2) took down Arcadia in four sets Nov. 9 in Owings Mills to take the championship.
The Mustangs won 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 behind 23 assists and 12 digs from senior setter Caroline Dangel (Liberty). Kayla Vaeth (Winters Mill), a freshman defensive specialist, had 14 digs in the conference final, while senior middle hitter Victoria Prokic (Century) posted 10 kills.
Stevenson coach Dave Trumbo, who coached at Liberty from 1996-2006 and led the Lions to state titles in 2003 and 2004, earned MAC Commonwealth Coach of the Year honors this season.
Meanwhile, Prokic received a first-team all-MAC selection after back-to-back second-team honors in 2017 and 2018.
Prokic has 210 kills (2.2 per set), and Dangel has 516 assists (5.2). Vaeth averages 2.9 digs per set (209) and has 32 aces, second most on the team. Junior defender Sarah Riggin (Century) pitches in with 41 digs, eight aces, and five assists.
Stevenson travels to regional host Christopher Newport on Nov. 15 for first-round NCAA tourney action. The Mustangs and Captains (26-8) are set to meet in the opener, with the winner advancing to the second round against either Marymount (24-10) or Randolph-Macon (25-8).
Trumbo guided Stevenson to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2017 and 2018.
McDaniel women’s soccer home for ECACs: The Green Terror (13-6) received the No. 1 overall seed and will host an opening weekend pod in the Eastern College Athletic Conferrence tournament. McDaniel will host Penn State-Behrend (10-7-2) on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m.
The winners will meet in the quarterfinals Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. at McDaniel.
Junior Maddie Schwartz leads the Terror with 10 goals and 23 points this season. Sophomore Hannah Schepers has nine goals and 21 points. Junior Kristen Worry leads the team with nine assists. Sophomore goalie Katherine Carstensen has a 0.90 goals-against average and .742 save percentage.
McDaniel men’s soccer ECAC-bound: The Green Terror (11-6) are making their second ECAC tournament appearance (seventh overall) in the last three years. McDaniel earned the No. 2 overall seed and top seed in its pod, drawing New Jersey City University (11-9) in the opening round, which takes place Nov. 16 at Widener.
Junior Jacob Wells and sophomore Nick Starr, both midfielders, have led McDaniel’s offense all season. Wells has a team-best nine goals and Starr has contributed six goals. Wells also has five assists for a team-best 23 points, while Starr has a team-high seven assists and ranks second with 19 points. In the 13 games in which the Green Terror have scored, either Wells or Starr registered at least one point in 11 of them.
McDaniel played 11 one-goal games this season, including seven of its final eight conference games. Of those 11 one-goal games, eight were 1-0 finals. The Green Terror went 6-5 in one-goal games, but 5-3 in 1-0 decisions.
McDaniel volleyball hitting road for playoffs: The Green Terror (14-12) have the No. 3 and a first-round bye in their ECAC regional pod. McDaniel will face on the winner of Wednesday’s Ramapo-Cedar Crest first-round match Nov. 16 at Marywood at 5 p.m.
Junior Marlowe Embry led McDaniel during the regular season with 271 kills and was second on the team with 285 digs. She also added 35 aces and 15 total blocks. Junior Kendall Hanak led the defense with 369 digs.
Latest Carroll County Sports
Junior Emma Lorenzen had 39 blocks to go with 176 kills and 34 aces. Sophomore Anna Jezerski was second on the team with 233 kills and a team-best 41 blocks. She also had 30 aces.