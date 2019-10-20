Carroll Community College’s fall sports season is coming to a close, with men’s soccer and men’s cross country putting together the Lynx’s inaugural lineup.
The soccer team won its first game back in late August, and now the cross country squad has a signature team victory. It came Oct. 5 at the annual Goucher XC Classic in Baltimore, where Liberty High School graduate Dan Saxon won the 8-kilometer race in 28 minutes, 46 seconds.
Jason Cave (South Carroll) placed second in 28:55, followed by Taylor Russell (Winters Mill, fourth, 29:27), Josh Henderson (ninth, 34:44), Riley Bates (Westminster, 15th, 36:49), and Chris Smith (Manchester Valley, 19th, 40:58).
Carroll, coached by Amanda Milewski and Justin Metzger, competed at the Hood College Open on Saturday, and has its season finale Oct. 26 at the Maryland JUCO Championships in Hagerstown. The Lynx took fifth at the Hood Open, led by an eighth-place-run from Saxon.
All of Carroll’s runners recorded a season best during the race. The Lynx outperformed all of the other state community college teams at the event, including nationally ranked CCBC Essex.
The Lynx soccer team went 5-9 (5-7 MD JUCO Conference) but won its season finale Oct. 15 at College of Southern Maryland. Joe Lippy had two goals and Kaleb Lippy added another, all in the first half, in Carroll’s 3-2 victory.
Kaleb Lippy led the Lynx with 24 points (10 goals, four assists), and Nik Haldorsen (Westminster) had a team-high 11 goals. Anthony Goad (Liberty) was third with 11 points four goals and three assists.
Kappes does it for Sparta: York College freshman goalkeeper Josh Kappes (Winters Mill) earned Capital Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Spartans to a pair of recent shutouts.
Kappes made an immediate impact as he was inserted into the Spartan’s starting lineup last Wednesday against Salisbury and blanked the Sea Gulls with five saves in York’s 1-0 win. The shutout came in his first collegiate start as he had previously played just 34:52 all season.
Kappes followed that with three saves in the 1-0 win over Mary Washington last Saturday. He made a number of stops on corner kicks, halting scoring chances for UMW. He also saved a first-half penalty kick to keep the game scoreless to that point.
York took a 7-5-2 record into Saturday’s road game at Southern Virginia, and won 1-0 with Kappes making two saves in another shutout.
A century mark for McDaniel’s Lagana: McDaniel women’s soccer coach Sandy Lagana (South Carroll) reached 100 career wins when the Green Terror blanked Bryn Mawr 2-0 on Oct. 12.
The Terror are 100-43-13 with Lagana at the helm, where she has been for eighth seasons. McDaniel was 11-2 (5-1 in the Centennial Conference) going into its game Oct. 19 against Haverford before falling 2-0. The Green Terror were ninth in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Mid-Atlantic regional poll, one of six Centennial teams among the top 10.
Field hockey follow-ups: Veronica Maring (Westminster) was third in scoring on St. Mary’s field hockey team going into Friday’s game at Southern Virginia. Maring, a former Times Player of the Year, had four goals and five assists in her first 11 college games (nine starts). The Seahawks started 10-0 before dropping two in a row.
St. Mary’s roster also features junior Emily Pulkowski (Westminster), who had one goal and one assist as of Friday. The Seahawks downed Southern Virginia 8-0, and sophomore forward Annika McCallum (Manchester Valley) notched her first collegeiate goal.
Georgi Chiavacci (Winters Mill) was third in scoring for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s team with nine points (three goals, three assists) with the Crimson Hawks going into their game Saturday against West Chester. IUP fell 3-0 and its record dropped to 7-7.
Chiavacci had two assists in IUP’s 3-0 win over Seton Hill on Oct. 16.
Lynchburg junior forward Emily Dudley (Westminster) earned her second Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week Oct. 7. Dudley scored a goal in both Hornet victories that week. She provided an insurance goal in the Hornets’ 2-0 win over Randolph-Macon, and accounted for all of the scoring in a 1-0 shutout over No. 12 Christopher Newport.
Dudley, who earned ODAC player of the week Sept. 9, was second on the team with 22 points (10 goals, two assists) with Lynchburg hosting Eastern Mennonite on Oct. 19. The Hornets were 11-3 (4-0 ODAC) before taking down the Royals 3-0.
Pair of Lions earn spot in Salisbury lore: Volleyball standout Stacey Krebs Frederick and lacrosse standout Linda (Ackerman) McCarthy were part of Salisbury University’s Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019, with its induction ceremony this past weekend.
Krebs Frederick was a two-time All-American and All-Region selection, a four-year All-Capital Athletic Conference player as well as being named the CAC Player of the Year in 2008. The Sea Gulls’ four-year record was 112-36 and they made two NCAA tournament appearances, and claimed the CAC Championship in 2007 and 2008. Krebs Frederick is the leader in kills in a season and kills in a match. Krebs tops the all-time career attempts list, and is second in career kills.
McCarthy is one of the top players in women’s lacrosse program history. She was a 2005 All-American, a three-time first-team All-Region selection, a three-time CAC honoree, and member of the CAC Silver Anniversary team. A four-year letter winner, Ackermann was a captain in 2005 and team MVP in 2003 and 2004. The team had a four-year record of 56-12, played in three NCAA tournaments and was national semifinalists in 2005.
McCarthy is seventh all-time in career goals, 12th in points, and tied for 16th in goals in a season.