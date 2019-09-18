College Notebook: Diffendal back for Delaware after knee injury

Diffendal netted the Blue Hens’ lone goal in their 1-0 win over Liberty University on Sept. 8. The redshirt freshman forward scored in the 34th minute, after teammate Gabrielle Johnson sent a pass into the box that was flicked toward the goal by Olivia Schuck. A Liberty defender got a foot on the ball but it went right to Diffendal, who served it into the upper right corner from 12 yards out.