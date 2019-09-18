College Notebook: Diffendal back for Delaware after knee injury

Anna Diffendal left Winters Mill High School in 2018 as one of the most prolific scorers in Carroll County girls soccer history, with a pair of Times Player of the Year awards, and continued her sports career at University of Delaware. Diffendal’s rookie college campaign lasted all of three games, however, before she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.
Diffendal missed the rest of 2018, but returned this season. And she recently celebrated scoring her first collegiate goal.
Diffendal netted the Blue Hens’ lone goal in their 1-0 win over Liberty University on Sept. 8. The redshirt freshman forward scored in the 34th minute, after teammate Gabrielle Johnson sent a pass into the box that was flicked toward the goal by Olivia Schuck. A Liberty defender got a foot on the ball but it went right to Diffendal, who served it into the upper right corner from 12 yards out.
“I’m just really proud to get Anna back on the scoresheet,” Delaware coach Mike Barroqueiro said on the school’s athletics website. "She’s a kid we missed all last year. She’s a special player, so hopefully this builds confidence for her moving forward.”
Diffendal led Carroll in scoring in 2017 with 40 points on 18 goals and four assists. She finished her high school career with 69 goals, third most in county history, and earned the second of back-to-back Times Player of the Year honors.
Carroll’s Haldorsen piling up points
Westminster High School grad Nik Haldorsen is a big reason why Carroll Community College’s men’s soccer team is enjoying some success in its inaugural season. Haldorsen leads the Lynx with 18 points (nine goals), and he’s second among Maryland Junior College Athletic Association players.
Haldorsen has one game-winning goal so far, and he has two three-goal games. The forward’s latest came Tuesday in Carroll’s 7-3 win over Chesapeake College. Haldorsen scored three goals in the Lynx’s first game Aug. 27 against Hagerstown.
Anthony Goad (Liberty) is third on the team with nine points on three goals and three assists, while Marriottsville resident Andrew Nellies has six points (three goals).
Carroll is 3-3 (3-3 MDJUCO), and visits Frederick Community College on Thursday.
Lynx runners post up at Blazer Invite
Liberty High School grad Daniel Saxon took 10th place and Carroll placed sixth out of 11 teams at the Blazer Invite no Sept. 14 at Hood College. Saxon, a two-time Times Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, finished the race in 16 minutes, 25 seconds.
Carroll also featured Taylor Russell (Winters Mill, 15th place), Jason Cave (South Carroll, 36th), Josh Henderson (80th), Riley Bates (Westminster, 89th), and Chris Smith (Manchester Valley, 93rd).
Big week for Green Terror’s Godfrey
McDaniel senior defensive back Nah’shon Godfrey landed on the d3football.com Team of the Week for his performance Sept. 14 against Moravian. Godfrey, who was also named the Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Week, led the Green Terror (2-0, 1-0 CC) in a strong defensive effort that forced seven turnovers in a 13-10 win over the Greyhounds.
Godfrey had nine tackles, including seven solo stops. He also had two interceptions, a sack, forced fumble, and a pass breakup. Through the first two games, he is averaging 8.5 tackles per game with three interceptions, which is tops on the Terror. It’s the first time Godfrey has received the national honor.
A good start afield for Maring
Westminster High School graduate Veronica Maring is pitching in as a freshman on St. Mary’s field hockey team. Maring has two goals and three assists through six games for the Seahawks (6-0), who are off to their best start in nine years.
Maring, the 2017 Times Player of the Year, is joined on St. Mary’s roster by former Owls teammate Emily Pulkowski, a junior midfielder.