College Notebook: Winters Mill graduate Taylor Korpela wraps up lacrosse career at Army

Taylor Korpela did her part in helping Army’s women’s lacrosse team open the 2020 season with a 7-0 record, and the Winters Mill High School graduate left a mark by being a team captain this spring.
The Black Knights’ program started in 2016, the year before Korpela arrived in West Point. They posted a 14-5 record in 2019 (Army went 5-12 in its first two seasons) and opened that spring with seven straight wins, then matched that this season. Patriot League play never came, however, and the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports in mid-March.
Korpela stood out as a defender for the Knights ― she compiled nine ground balls and caused eight turnovers in seven games, all of which were starts. Korpela had a pair of caused turnovers in Army’s 16-10 victory over Siena.
Korpela was a major force on a Black Knights’ defense that held opponents to 7.3 goals per game this season, and she ended her junior campaign in 2019 with 20 ground balls and caused 12 turnovers en route to earning Patriot League Academic Honor Roll status.
She received honorable mention votes for a league Player of the Week nod in early March of this season.
Korpela got help on defense from another former Carroll County standout in junior Lauren Bredenburg (Manchester Valley), who made seven starts with 12 ground balls and seven caused turnovers.
Korpela played in three games combined in 2017 and 2018, then made 13 starts and saw time in 17 games last season before making every start in 2020. She graduated June 13 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army.
McDaniel’s Fahrenholz scores regional scholarship: Recent McDaniel College grad Jackie Fahrenholz, who played women’s soccer for the Green Terror, is one of nine winners of the 2020 Maryland and District of Columbia Collegiate Association of Athletic Administrators (MDCAAA) postgraduate scholarship.
Beginning with 2020, the organization awards a Division I recipient in fall, winter and spring sports as well as a seasonal winner from Division II and III, and the junior college level.
The postgraduate scholarships recognize nine athletes for superior work in the classroom and on the field. The 2020 honorees represent seven different Maryland institutions of higher learning and differing levels of NCAA or NJCAA competition. Each recipient will receive a non-renewable, one-time grant of $500 upon her enrollment in a postgraduate program.
To be eligible, athletes must possess a minimum 3.2 grade-point average in undergraduate studies, excel in a varsity sport, participate in leadership activities beyond the playing field, and plan to further their education.
Fahrenholz was a three-year starter and four-year player at McDaniel, and she earned All-Centennial Conference honors in and 2019. She was a United Soccer Coaches Division III Scholar-Athlete for the South Region this past fall, when the Green Terror went 17-6 (6-4 Centennial).
Fahrenholz was a key part of a team that won a pair of ECAC titles and made a run to the NCAA third round in 2016. The defender appeared in 75 games with two goals and three assists while anchoring a defense that earned 31 shutouts in her time on the team.
Fahrenholz earned her bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies with a concentration in biology, earth systems science, and policy and management, while getting minors in biology and sociology. She carried a 3.85 GPA and made the Dean’s List each semester.
Fahrenholz is set to attend Duke University in the fall, where she will pursue a master’s degree in Environmental Management, specializing in Ecosystem Science and Conservation.