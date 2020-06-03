College Notebook: Winters Mill grad Brendan Markovic goes out strong at Randolph-Macon

Earlier this year, Franklin received VMI’s Three-Legged Stool Award, presented to the school’s top athlete who best exemplifies the three aspects of a VMI education: athletics, academics, and military discipline. An Arabic and international studies double-major, Franklin earned VMI Academic Stars for earning a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 from spring 2017 to spring 2020. She also was a recipient of a Project GO Scholarship, which allowed her to study Arabic in Morocco last summer.