College Notebook: Winters Mill grad Brendan Markovic goes out strong at Randolph-Macon

Randolph-Macon College men’s lacrosse coach J.B. Sheridan recognized each of his 16 senior players with video clips posted on the Yellow Jackets’ athletic website, and he didn’t mince words when it came to Brendan Markovic.
“A tireless student-athlete to a T, and we couldn’t have one of those words without the other,” Sheridan said about the Winters Mill High School graduate.
Markovic was part of Randolph-Macon’s 7-0 start to its 2020 season ― the Jackets’ best start in more than 30 years ― before the coronavirus pandemic shut things down. Ending his senior short didn’t keep Markovic from achieving big things on the field and in the classroom, however.
He held the highest grade-point average of any athlete at the school, and landed on the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-District team (at-large division). Markovic earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2019, and in his senior farewell video Sheridan said “I still don’t know if that award is sufficient.”
Markovic was third in points this year with 25, scoring 11 goals and handing out 14 assists. His assists were tied for the most on the team, and he also collected 16 ground balls. Markovic had four goals in the Jackets’ season-opening win Feb. 8 over Methodist.
He led Randolph-Macon with 55 points last season. Markovic has 101 points (53 goals, 48 assists) in 47 career college games, and he’s in the all-time top 25 in Yellow Jackets history for scoring.
Embry soars to national recognition: McDaniel College volleyball junior Marlowe Embry recently received honors from the Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar Awards by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine.
Embry was a first-team member of the volleyball list. This is the second time Embry has earned such recognition after being a second-team member in 2019.
Last fall, the outside hitter was a first-team All-Centennial Conference selection for the second straight season. She was also a first-team all-region honoree and honorable mention All-American in 2020.
Embry led the Green Terror offense this season with 325 kills and was second on the team with 324 digs. She also led the team with 42 aces and recorded 12 double-doubles in 29 matches this season.
The kinesiology major is a perennial Dean’s List member at McDaniel, posting a 3.84 grade-point average through the fall semester.
Franklin takes a seat for VMI soccer: Virginia Military Institute women’s soccer standout Sam Franklin (South Carroll) closed out her college career last fall with a stellar season. She earned Southern Conference all-tournament honors, and served as a team captain for two years.
Earlier this year, Franklin received VMI’s Three-Legged Stool Award, presented to the school’s top athlete who best exemplifies the three aspects of a VMI education: athletics, academics, and military discipline. An Arabic and international studies double-major, Franklin earned VMI Academic Stars for earning a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 from spring 2017 to spring 2020. She also was a recipient of a Project GO Scholarship, which allowed her to study Arabic in Morocco last summer.
Franklin was a three-time member of the SoCon Honor Roll, twice earning the Commissioner’s Medal for posting a GPA of at least 3.8 for the academic year, and also earned Academic All-SoCon honors three times. She served as the president of VMI’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in 2019.
Franklin plans to serve in the United States Air Force as an intelligence officer after graduating from VMI, and pursue a master’s degree in Homeland Security Policy.
Franklin made 70 starts in 72 college games, and tallied four goals with one assist. She netted three goals as a junior in 2018.