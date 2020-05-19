College Notebook: Emily Maseth finished strong with West Chester University’s softball team

She hit .440 with four homers, seven doubles, and 23 RBIs this season. Maseth appeared in 62 games as a junior and started in all of them, and led the Goldem Rams with a .395 batting average. She had 83 hits including 22 doubles, five triples, and four home runs, and finished one double shy of WCU’s single-season doubles record. Maseth finished two hits shy of tying the program’s single-season hit record as well and became the third player in team history to hit a home run in the national finals.