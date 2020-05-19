College Notebook: Emily Maseth finished strong with West Chester University’s softball team

Emily Maseth helped Westminster High School win a softball state championship in 2016, then made the move to West Chester University to play college ball.
The former Times Softball Player of the Year didn’t slow down over her four seasons with the Golden Rams, the last of which was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Maseth last week landed on the College Sports Information Directors Academic All-District 2 Softball First Team.
The CoSIDA Academic All-America program recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, and NAIA. Honorees selected first-team Academic All-District will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 8-11.
To be nominated, an athlete must have been a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution. Due to the low percentage of games completed this spring, each of the 2020 nominees were judged on career statistics and achievements rather than this season only.
Maseth carried a 4.0 GPA, and made her second consecutive appearance on the CoSIDA team.
Maseth broke the West Chester record for career doubles with 51, before the spring season was halted. The infielder was a two-time All-Pennsylavnia State Athletic Conference East selection, and a CoSIDA Academic All-America pick in 2019. Maseth led the club with 83 hits last spring, including 22 doubles and five triples.
West Chester went 12-3 this spring, and ended on an 11-game win streak. Maseth smacked a ninth-inning home run in the Rams’ finale March 12 against West Liberty ― West Chester scored nine runs in the ninth, after the Hilltoppers put up eight runs of their own in the top of the inning, to win 14-13.
Maseth set the program doubles record one day earlier in the first game of a doubleheader with Walsh University.
She hit .440 with four homers, seven doubles, and 23 RBIs this season. Maseth appeared in 62 games as a junior and started in all of them, and led the Goldem Rams with a .395 batting average. She had 83 hits including 22 doubles, five triples, and four home runs, and finished one double shy of WCU’s single-season doubles record. Maseth finished two hits shy of tying the program’s single-season hit record as well and became the third player in team history to hit a home run in the national finals.
As a sophomore, Maseth appeared and started in 58 games and scored 27 runs. She recorded 56 hits with 14 doubles, one triple, and five homers, and also totaled 30 RBIs. She started 38 of her 44 games as a freshman and smacked eight doubles and one home run with 18 RBIs.
Buberl comes through in Waynesburg’s final win: Westminster grad Justin Buberl went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs in Waynesburg University baseball’s final win of the 2020 season, when the Yellow Jackets split a doubleheader March 6 with Mount Union. Buberl helped Waynesburg win Game 1 6-3 before the Jackets lost the second game 18-5.
Buberl had two hits and an RBI in Game 2, and the senior infielder finished the season with a .355 average, two doubles, one triple, and six RBIs through 10 games.
As a junior, Buberl led the Yellow Jackets in average (.361), hits (53), doubles (12), slugging percentage (.510), total bases (75), stolen bases (five), and fielding percentage (.990). He earned second-team all-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors.
Waynesburg’s baseball roster also featured junior outfielder Ryan Mills (Westminster), who hit .333 with six hits and three RBIs in six games.
Latest Carroll County Sports
Buberl also played men’s soccer at Waynesburg, and earned second-team all-PAC honors last fall. Buberl had five goals and two assists, and his 12 point were second most on the team.