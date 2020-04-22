Lacrosse honors abound for former Carroll County standouts

Several former local lacrosse standouts earned postseason honors for a 2020 campaign that didn’t see a finish because of the coronavirus.
There won’t be a Tewaaraton Award ceremony this year, but the final men’s and women’s watch lists were recently unveiled. The Tewaaraton Award is the lacrosse equivalent of the Heisman Trophy in college football, and it’s given to the top male and female player each year.
The Tewaaraton Foundation puts together watch lists throughout each season before narrowing them down to a group of finalists. This year, the foundation turned its most recent watch lists into a final look at the best of the best.
University of Maryland junior midfielder Logan Wisnauskas (Sykesville/Boys’ Latin) landed on the men’s watch list, while the final women’s list included Towson senior defender Sami Chenoweth (Manchester Valley), Loyola Maryland junior midfielder Sam Fiedler (Reisterstown/Garrison Forest), and Maryland junior midfielder Grace Griffin (Liberty).
Wisnauskas led the Terps (5-1) with 24 goals, 12 assists, and 36 points. He was second-team all-Big Ten Conference in 2019, and came to Maryland in 2017 via transfer from Syracuse.
Chenoweth played in all six games for Towson (2-4) and led the Tigers, and the Colonial Athletic Association, with 14 caused turnovers. She added 10 ground balls and four draw controls while averaging 2.33 caused TOs per game. Chenoweth has 150 career caused turnovers through 63 games.
Chenoweth also earned third-team Division I All-America honors from Inside Lacrosse.
Fielder was part of Loyola’s unbeaten spring — the Greyhounds were 5-0 and off to their best start in nine years — with a team-high 19 goals and 24 points, second best on the team. Loyola was one of eight remaining unbeaten teams in Division I when the NCAA announced March 12 the 2020 spring sports championships would be cancelled.
Fiedler landed on the Inside Lacrosse All-America second team.
Griffin made six starts for Maryland (3-3) and was seeing most of her time on the defensive side of the midfield. She was second on the team with 17 ground balls and third with eight caused turnovers. Griffin also had two goals and three assists this season, one that saw her earn Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American honors.
Griffin won Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018.
Former Knights leading Dukes: Duquesne University’s women’s lacrosse team was 3-3 this season, led by a pair of former Century standouts.
Senior midfielder Maddie Hart and junior attacker Michaela Connolly were tied for the team lead in points with 20. Hart had 17 goals, a team high, while Connolly had 15 goals and five assists.
Hart also had 40 draw controls this season, and holds the Duquesne program record with 252. She earned first-team all-Atlantic 10 Conference honors in 2019.
Connolly, the Times Player of the Year in 2017, added 14 ground balls and four caused turnovers for the Dukes.
Handling the Rock: Slippery Rock University sophomore Chloe Sharman (South Carroll) had a spot in the softball team’s pitching rotation this spring, and the former Times Player of the Year twice notched a career high in strikeouts.
Sharman tossed a complete-game five-hitter in Slippery Rock’s 7-1 victory March 8 over American International and struck out six batters, and matched that effort four days later against Southwest Minnesota State. Sharman had 26 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched this spring.
Sharman was Times Player of the Year in 2017 in leading South Carroll to a state championship game appearance.