College Notebook: Former Carroll County football players help Frostburg thrive during spring season

Thomson, a Westminster High School graduate and Carroll County Sports Hall of Famer, spent 23 seasons as the Mount’s baseball coach and posted 373 career wins. Thomson had 44 all-Northeast Conference players along the way, including Player of the Year (Francis Scott Key grad Shane Eyler in 2009, Patrick Causa in 2019), Pitcher of the Year (Dustin Pease in 2006), and Rookie of the Year (Pease in 2004 and Liberty alum Josh Vittek in 2005). Thomson had 20 players go on to play professional baseball, including five who were drafted.