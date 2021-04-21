College Notebook: Former Carroll County football players help Frostburg thrive during spring season

Frostburg State University’s football team had four games this spring, and the Bobcats posted a 3-1 record. A handful of former Carroll County high school standouts helped them along the way.
Frostburg closed its season April 17 with a 40-28 victory at UNC Pembroke, and sophomore kicker Dayne Koontz (Manchester Valley) converted four field goals and four extra points in the win. Koontz led the Bobcats in scoring through four games with seven field goals (7-for-7) and 16 PATs (16-for-17). His longest field goal of the season was 39 yards
He also had 27 kickoffs with two touchbacks, and a 48.6 yards per kickoff average.
Junior fullback Nate Forte (Winters Mill) had two receptions for nine yards and a touchdown, a 2-yard catch in FSU’s 55-0 win April 10 over Alderson Broaddus.
Former Winters Mill player Carl Igweh, a senior defensive lineman, finished the spring with 12 tackles, three forced fumbles, one quarterback hit, and a safety which he picked up March 20 in Frostburg’s 25-19 loss to Notre Dame (Ohio).
The Bobcats opened the spring with a 27-20 win March 11 against Wheeling.
Freshman lineman Brandon Diehl (Century) and senior tight end Chandler Breeden (Man Valley) were also on Frostburg’s roster for the spring season.
CHANGE AT THE MOUNT: Longtime Mount St. Mary’s baseball coach Scott Thomson resigned before the start of the 2021 season because of personal reasons, athletic director Lynne Robinson said in a news release back in February.
Thomson, a Westminster High School graduate and Carroll County Sports Hall of Famer, spent 23 seasons as the Mount’s baseball coach and posted 373 career wins. Thomson had 44 all-Northeast Conference players along the way, including Player of the Year (Francis Scott Key grad Shane Eyler in 2009, Patrick Causa in 2019), Pitcher of the Year (Dustin Pease in 2006), and Rookie of the Year (Pease in 2004 and Liberty alum Josh Vittek in 2005). Thomson had 20 players go on to play professional baseball, including five who were drafted.
During the 2018 campaign, Thomson guided the Mountaineers back to the NEC Tournament for the first time in 10 seasons, as the team collected its most wins since 2009 with 21 victories on the year.
Thomson led the Mount to the best season in school history in 2007 en route to Coach of the Year honors. He guided the Mount to a school-record 35 wins to earn a share of the Northeast Conference regular-season title, the first NEC title for the Mount since joining the league in 1990. In addition, the Mount posted a 21-7 record in league play, setting a school record for conference wins.
Thomson joined the Carroll Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He was Times Baseball Player of the Year in 1986 and 1987
CHANGE ON THE HILL: McDaniel College has an interim athletic director in Adam Hertz, who came over in March after spending 19 years in Swarthmore’s athletic department. The Green Terror are in transition since Paul Moyer departed last month, according to school officials, after 10 years as AD and senior lecturer.
Moyer joined the Green Terror staff in July 2011 as director of athletics after 11 years in the same position at Moravian.
Hertz started his career at Swarthmore in 2001 as the associate director of intercollegiate athletics and then became Director of Athletics, Physical Education, and Recreation in 2003. During his time at the helm, Swarthmore made strides to become one of the premier departments in Division III for both athletics and academic excellence. He helped create the college’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.
Hertz left Swartmore in 2020 and and joined a consulting group in Philadelphia before coming to McDaniel.