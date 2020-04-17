College Notebook: McDaniel wrestling adding Carroll County standouts Thomas Chenoweth, Nathan Perry

This winter was a successful one for McDaniel College’s wrestling team, which saw the Green Terror post their first Centennial Conference dual-meet victory in four years.
Now the Terror are looking toward the future, and a new crop of grapplers is heading to the Hill. McDaniel coach Mason Goretsas said he expects close to 10 wrestlers to join the squad for next year, led by former Carroll County standouts Thomas Chenoweth (Manchester Valley) and Nathan Perry (Francis Scott Key).
Chenoweth won the Carroll County Athletic League tournament title at 152 pounds, and placed third at both regional and state tourneys. He guided the Mavericks to the Class 3A state duals championship match, and finished his career with 139 wins.
Perry went 38-7 this season for the Eagles and placed second at the county tournament before winning a 2A-1A North tourney title. He took third at the 2A-1A state tournament.
Joining them is Owings Mills senior Alex DuFour, a two-time state champion who went 39-4 this winter. DuFour reached the 2A-1A finals at 113 and finished second.
McDaniel senior Ryker Eckenbarger (Westminster) earned his first career Centennial tournament title by taking first at 141 pounds. Fellow senior Nick Malinowski (125) was second at the conference tourney, along with freshman Alex LaVeck (157). Raymond Kable, another freshman, took third at 149.
Kable came back two weeks later at the NCAA Division III Southeast regional tournament and finished fourth. Eckenbarger was fifth, LaVeck took eighth, and sophomore Tony Wuest reached the semifinals at 197 as the No. 1 seed before medically forfeiting his remaining bouts and placing sixth.
Wuest battled injuries throughout most of the season’s second half, but still finished 26-3 with a team-high 17 pins — and earned the program’s Wrestler of the Year honors. Wuest won 84% of his matches in bonus-point fashion, and was ranked as high as No. 3 by Intermat and the National Collegiate Wrestling Association.
Eckenbarger finished 36-5 and posted 84 career wins, eighth most in McDaniel history. His 86.6 winning percentage is the fifth best in program history. He received the team’s Sam Case Award as the athlete who best displayed a work ethic and dedication to wrestling.
LaVeck posted a 25-15 record with 14 pins, and received Academic All-American honors at the end of the season. LaVeck earned McDaniel’s Rookie of the Year honors, and posted four wins over top 20-ranked opponents. LaVeck led the team in reversals (12) and turns (15).
Heflin was pride of the Lions: Piedmont women’s lacrosse midfielder Cassidy Heflin (Francis Scott Key) didn’t get to complete her senior season, but it didn’t keep her from crafting a standout career for the Division III Lions.
Heflin became one of Piedmont’s all-time greats in her three-plus seasons in Georgia. She earned second-team all-USA South Athletic Conference honors in 2017 and 2019, and was honorable mention in 2018. Heflin had 96 goals and 80 assists in 56 games (53 starts), and collected 215 draw controls — second most in program history.
She ranks third in assists, seventh in points (176), and ninth in goals. Heflin landed on the USA South’s all-tournament team in each of the past three seasons.
Heflin had seven goals and five assists in four games this spring, to go along with 31 draws and 14 ground balls. Piedmont was 3-3 before its season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Heflin had three goals and one assist in the Lions’ 19-13 win Feb. 29 against William Peace, and the New Windsor native added 10 draws, seven ground balls, and three caused turnovers.
No frost warning for Bobcats: Frostburg State University’s men’s lacrosse team opened the 2020 season unbeaten at 5-0 before it came to a halt in March. The Bobcats’ first venture into Division II was a successful one, and several former Carroll players pitched in.
Freshman attackman Bubba Love (Westminster), the reigning Times Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year, had three goals and one assists in five games. Freshman midfielder Chase Buckwalter, Love’s former Owls teammate, had two goals and two assists in four games.
Also on Frostburg’s roster were freshman defender Warren Evans (Westminster), freshman midfielder Owen McCallum (Manchester Valley), junior defender Colson Gregory (South Carroll), senior defender Garrett Colvin (South Carroll), senior attackman Jimmy Lucas (Eldersburg/Mount St. Joseph), and freshman midfidler Justin Hulse (Westminster).
Hulse had two goals and one assist in five games, and McCallum had one goal and one assist in three games. Colvin had six ground balls and four causes turnovers in five games (all starts), while Evans saw action in three games.
Gregory had three caused turnovers and three ground balls in five games. Lucas didn’t see any action in 2020, but was second-team all-Capital Athletic Conference in 2019 after collecting 24 goals and seven assists.
Frostburg received 17 votes in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s final top 20 team rankings of the season.