College Notebook: Tori Manahan has strong final game for Virginia Wesleyan women’s lacrosse

Tori Manahan played her first year of college lacrosse at Methodist University before transferring to Virginia Wesleyan in 2018 — a move that turned out to be a good one for the Westminster High School graduate.
Manahan played defense in high school and college before becoming a member of the Marlins, and her switch to offense equaled success. Manahan earned third-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in 2018, and nabbed second-team status in 2019.
This spring, she led Virginia Wesleyan with 18 goals and was second in points (19). The Marlins were 1-6 in their seven games played before the season came to an end because of the coronavirus threat, but Manahan had a nice finish to 2020 — the midfielder netted five goals and had nine draw controls March 13 against Merchant Marine Academy.
Manahan had four goals and eight draws in Virginia Wesleyan’s 17-10 victory over Cazedonia three days before the Merchant Marine game.
In 2019, Manahan started in all 17 games for the Marlins and tied for the team-lead in points with 46, a career high (39 goals, seven assists). She controlled the second-most draws on the team with 37, and finished with 17 ground balls.
As a sophomore, Manahan made 15 starts and finished the year with 41 points, second most on the team. She tied for the most goals (28) and the second-most assists, and scored a career-high six goals against Randolph on April 4, 2018. She also controlled a team-high 57 draws, good enough for eighth all-time in VWU history.
Manahan had 16 goals and three assists in 16 games for Methodist in 2017 with 28 draws and 16 caused turnovers. The Monarchs went 9-7 that season, and Manahan had five goals in the finale against Hollins.
Lighting it up for the Knights: Century graduate Jalen Stanton went from one Knights to another as a freshman midfielder for Lynn University’s men’s lacrosse team. And Stanton seemed to make the college transition quite well.
Stanton led the Fighting Knights with 22 points and had 20 goals in six games (one start). Lynn was 2-4 this spring before its season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stanton had six goals March 9 against Westminster (Utah), and one month earlier he posted a seven-point performance in Lynn’s 19-15 victory over North Greenville. Stanton tallied five goals and two assists, and had 10 shots on goal.
Stanton’s six-goal game was a season-high, and it tied the program-record for most goals in a game. Lynn started its lacrosse program in 2014.
All-American honors for Terror’s Reilly: McDaniel men’s lacrosse senior attackman Jackson Reilly on Friday was named a Maverick Men’s DIII Media All-American honorable mention selection.
Jackson tied for the team lead with 21 points on 11 goals and a team-best 10 assists in six games. He had multiple goals in four of the six contests, including tallying four times in the finale March 14 against St. Mary’s. Reilly had a season-best seven points on two goals and five assists Feb. 19 at Mary Washington.
After a truncated season, the Inside Lacrosse announcement included four teams plus a list of 65 honorable mention nods. The Green Terror finished the season at 3-3.
LaVeck earns mat honors for McDaniel: Green Terror wrestling freshman and Marriottsville native Alexander LaVeck has been named a Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
LaVeck was one of 281 Division III wrestlers over 80 institutions to earn the honor, which goes to individuals who have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.2. A physics major, LaVeck was the runner-up at 157 pounds at the Centennial Conference championship, and eighth at the NCAA Div. III Southeast Regional. He finished the season with a 24-15 record and 12 pins.
It’s academic for McDaniel winter athletes: The Centennial Conference recently announced its academic honors for the winter sports season, and 28 Green Terror athletes were named to the Winter Academic Honor Roll.
To be nominated for the honor roll, an athlete must be of sophomore standing or higher and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.40.
Several former Carroll athletes are part of McDaniel’s selections — women’s basketball junior Jayce Klingenberg (Manchester Valley), women’s indoor track Julia Murphy (Winters Mill), women’s swimming sophomores Laura Midkiff (Westminster) and Anna Petenbrink (Liberty), and wrestling sophomore Christian Hauffman (Westminster) and junior Garrett Vandervalk (Westminster).