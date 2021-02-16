College Notebook: Manchester Valley grad Amelia Saunders off to good start at DeSales

Last year’s Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year started her freshman college basketball season last week in fine fashion.
DeSales University guard Amelia Saunders, a Manchester Valley High School grad, helped the Bulldogs win their first two games of the 2021 season that started Feb. 11 with a road game against Wilkes. Saunders scored nine points in her first collegiate contest and connected on a 3-pointer in DeSales’ 79-55 victory.
The Bulldogs hosted the Colonials the following day, and Saunders shined with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal to lead DeSales, a Division III school out of Central Valley, Pa., to a 68-44 win. Saunders made six of seven field-goal attempt and went 5-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Saunders leads the Bulldogs with 23 minutes per game, and in scoring at 13 points per game. DeSales defeated Wilkes for the 48th consecutive time.
Saunders earned Player of the Year honors in 2020 after leading Carroll County in scoring at 17.3 points per game. She finished her high school career with 1,061 points.
Another Maverick making headlines: Man Valley alum Mackenzie DeWees landed another NCAA.com “Starting Five” honor for her performance the week of Feb. 8. DeWees, a junior guard at Quinnipiac, averaged 15 points, six rebounds, and four steals in the two-game sweep over Monmouth. In a 68-54 win Feb. 6, DeWees finished with 20 points while pulling down five rebounds and tallying five steals.
She also was very efficient shooting the ball, hitting eight of her 10 attempts from the floor. On Feb. 7, DeWees grabbed seven rebounds to go with 10 points and three steals in Quinnipiac’s 53-38 victory.
The Bobcats downed Fairfield in back-to-back contests last weekend and ran their record to 11-5 (9-3 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). DeWees posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds on Feb. 12, a 67-55 victory. On Feb. 13, the Bobcats won 60-44 for their fourth straight victory and DeWees collected seven points, seven rebounds, five steals, and four assists.
She’s averaging 12.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2.4 assists heading into a Feb. 17 game against Siena.
Carroll roots run deep in Mount-Towson women’s lax opener: The women’s college lacrosse season for Mount St. Mary’s and Towson began Feb. 13 with a matchup of local teams with their share of former Carroll standouts.
Towson’s roster includes Paige Abbott (South Carroll), Paiton Abbott (South Carroll), Sami Chenoweth (Man Valley), Rayna Deltuva (Man Valley), Carly Merlo (Gerstell), and Sara Tyssowski (Westminster). Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary’s has Erin Anderson (Westminster), Beanie Colson (Man Valley), Kristin Gruber (South Carroll), Christina Haspert (Century), Kara Maurantonio (Century), Rachel Rubenstein (Century), and Abby Zeigenfuse (Man Valley).
The Tigers won 10-7 in Emmitsburg behind three caused turnovers and two groundballs from Chenoweth. Deltuva added a groundball and caused turnover for Towson.
Colson won three draws for MSM and Anderson tallied a goal. Zeigenfuse posted two caused turnovers and a draw control.
A nice start for Higgins: Former Gerstell boys lacrosse standout Seth Higgins, a Hampstead resident, was one of five Loyola men’s lacrosse players recognized this week by the Patriot League after the Greyhounds rallied to beat Richmond 8-7 in overtime.
Higgins, who transferred to St. Paul’s after helping Gerstell win a MIAA boys lacrosse championship in 2018, earned Rookie of the Week from the conference. He saw extended playing time in the midfield and was a big part of Loyola’s comeback. He had an assist on and also had a key ground ball to retain possession for Loyola.
Latest Carroll County Sports
Higgins set a St. Paul’s record in 2019 with 53 points (38 goals, 15 assists) and added 43 groundballs.