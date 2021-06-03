Maryland women’s lacrosse seniors, former Carroll County standouts, garner accolades | COLLEGE NOTES

University of Maryland’s women’s lacrosse team saw its 2021 season end in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but before that a few former Carroll County standouts earned some elite honors.
Liberty High School graduate Grace Griffin is the school’s female recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor award for 2021.
The Medal of Honor is the conference’s most exclusive award and was the first of its kind in intercollegiate athletics to recognize academic and athletic excellence. The medal was first awarded in 1915 to one athlete from the graduating class of each university who had “attained the greatest proficiency in athletics and scholastic work,” according to a Maryland news release.
Big Ten schools feature close to 10,000 athletes, but only 28 earn the annual award, according to the release.
Griffin is a four-year letter winner for the Terps, and the midfielder has played in all 66 games in her four seasons with 61 starts, leading Maryland to 54 wins, three Big Ten Championships, two Final Fours and the 2019 National Championship, where Griffin scored seven goals in the Final Four.
Griffin earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 after a sensational rookie campaign and this year was a Tewaaraton Nominee, First Team All-Big Ten honoree, and All-Big Ten Tournament Team selection.
The Sykesville native graduates this spring with a degree in kinesiology, maintaining an exceptional 3.91 GPA. The Sykesville native is also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and was a 2020 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Griffin, who is taking a fifth year to play with the Terps in 2022, is expected to pursue a second degree in sociology.
She finished with 29 goals and 19 assists this year, second on the team with 48 points, and added 30 ground balls, 19 caused turnovers, and 12 draw controls. Griffin has 106 career goals and 147 points in her four seasons with the Terps.
Meanwhile, redshirt senior Lizzie Colson (Manchester Valley) recently received Big Ten Defender of the Year honors. Colson led the country in caused turnovers with 49, the second highest mark in program history, and she’s one of five national finalists for the 2021 Tewaaraton Award — the annual prize given to the top men’s and women’s players in the nation.
Colson also ranks third all-time in Maryland history with 324 draw controls after winning 80 of them this season (10th best in school history).
Colson had more than three caused turnovers in nine games this season and had six games of four-plus caused turnovers, while recording at least four ground balls 10 times. Colson was a First Team All-Big Ten selection, Big Ten All-Tournament Team selection, and three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Colson and Griffin also landed on the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s All-Region First Team.
Maryland’s roster also includes sophomore midfielder Emma Tilson (Eldersburg/McDonogh), senior midfielders Kylie Davis (Century) and Hannah Warther (Century).
Nice job, rook (Part 1): Frostburg men’s lacrosse sophomore Bubba Love (Westminster) recently received East Coast Conference Rookie of the Year honors. The conference extended its rookie eligibility to 2020 freshmen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Love finished the 2021 campaign with 18 points on nine goals and nine assists over eight games (four starts). He also added 10 ground balls and four caused turnovers in the midfield.
Nice job, rook (Part 2): Marist men’s lacrosse freshman Logan Covey (Westminster) found himself on the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s All-Rookie Team. Covey earned three wins this spring with the Red Foxes and totaled 41 saves.
He crafted a 60.3 save percentage, and chipped in on defense with four ground balls. Covey notched 14 saves in his college debut against Detroit Mercy, allowing just two goals in the fourth quarter. Covey earned MAAC Rookie of the Week on March 12 for his performance in the season opener.