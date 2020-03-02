College Notebook: Westminster grad Jess Schuchardt keeps making history at Central Michigan

Jess Schuchardt left Westminster High School in 2016 and headed to Mount Pleasant, Michigan to pursue a college lacrosse career.
The former Times first-team all-county attacker chose Central Michigan University, which established women’s lacrosse in 2016, the same year Schuchardt finished fifth in scoring in Carroll County and led the Owls with 83 points. The following year she joined the Chippewas, and Schuchardt has been making program history ever since.
Her latest accolades came in the form of the Southern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week — Schuchardt had one goal and five assists in CMU’s win over Butler on Feb. 23. She earned second-team all-SoCon honors in 2019, and totaled 54 points (26 goals, a team-high 28 assists) to finish second on the team in scoring. Schuchardt added 20 ground balls, three caused turnovers, and two draw controls, and she netted two game-winning goals for the Chippewas (7-11).
She has 82 career assists going into Central Michigan’s game Sunday, March 1 at Cincinnati, good for the most in the program’s four-year history. Schuchardt collected six assists in a game in 2017 for a CMU freshman record.
She finished her Westminster lacrosse career with 112 goals, 46 assists, 24 draw controls, 70 ground balls, and 22 caused turnovers, and was part of the Owls’ field hockey state title in 2014.
Weekly honors for McTavish: Virginia Commonwealth senior Keriann McTavish (South Carroll) garnered her first career Atlantic 10 Player of the Week nod after the attacker paced the Rams to a pair of wins on Feb. 21 and Feb. 23.
McTavish scored nine goals and added six assists in VCU’s wins over Wofford and Presbyterian. The Rams scored 44 goals in that stretch, the most goals by the program in a two-game span. McTavish also added six draw controls and one caused turnover.
Against Wofford on Feb. 21, she scored five goals and assisted on two others while attempting eight shots. She followed that performance Feb. 23 against Presbyterian by scoring four goals and recording four assists. McTavish also had a team-high six draw controls.
McTavish led VCU with 22 points (14 goals, eight assists) going into VCU’s home game Sunday, March 1 against East Carolina. The Rams’ roster also features junior defender Caroline Glenn (Century), who had 13 draws, 10 ground balls, and seven caused turnovers entering play Sunday.
Carroll products playing Ram tough: Shepherd University’s women’s lacrosse team is 2-0 backed by a host of former county standouts. Senior defender Lyric Feingold-Conaway (Winters Mill) is back after earning Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Feingold-Conaway has five draw controls and four ground balls this season.
Joining her on the Rams’ roster are junior attacker Regan Brown (Manchester Valley), senior attacker Jordan Sauro (South Carroll), sophomore attacker Haleigh Piccolo (South Carroll), sophomore midfielder Kira Barth (Century), and sophomore goalkeeper Hailey Bennett (Winters Mill).
Barth and Sauro have four points apiece (two goals, two assists), while Brown has two goals and one assist. Piccolo has one goal and one assist, and Bennett has 24 saves in two games. She also has 12 ground balls and one caused turnover.
Shepherd resumes play Wednesday, March 4 against Frostburg State University.
Tucker lands all-conference attention: Lebanon Valley College junior guard Zach Tucker (Century) picked up honorable mention all-Middle Atlantic Conference honors this season. Tucker started all 23 games he appeared in this season for the Flying Dutchmen and led LVC with 12.3 points per game. He sank a team-high 35 3-pointers and also led the team with 77 assists.
In an 87-83, double-overtime victory over Alvernia on Feb. 1, Tucker poured in a career-high 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 4-for-6 from beyond the 3-point line and a 6-for-7 mark from the free-throw line.
Tucker was the Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2017.
Playing for the Spartans: York College’s men’s basketball team faced Christopher Newport on Saturday, Feb. 29 for the Capital Athletic Conference championship, and Carroll has a pair of former standouts on the Spartan’s squad. Sophomore guard Colin Rimel (Gerstell) and freshman forward Tristan Kent (Liberty) pitched in this season.
Rimel had 26 starts for York (21-5) going into the conference title game and was averaging 4.9 points per game. He had a season-high 13 points Feb. 1 in a win over Southern Virginia and shot 5 for 10 from the field, including three 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Kent, the two-time reigning Times Player of the Year, saw action in 19 games for York prior to Saturday’s final.
Kent was averaging 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Spartans, who played in their third consecutive CAC title game.