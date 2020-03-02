College Notebook: Westminster grad Jess Schuchardt keeps making history at Central Michigan

Her latest accolades came in the form of the Southern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week — Schuchardt had one goal and five assists in CMU’s win over Butler on Feb. 23. She earned second-team all-SoCon honors in 2019, and totaled 54 points (26 goals, a team-high 28 assists) to finish second on the team in scoring. Schuchardt added 20 ground balls, three caused turnovers, and two draw controls, and she netted two game-winning goals for the Chippewas (7-11).