Westminster resident Chris Getto on plans to run 2020 Boston Marathon: ‘It’s going to be magical’

This year’s Boston Marathon was one of the first well-known sporting events to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, and when Chris Getto heard the news last month he vowed not to let it derail his mission of being in the field.
Getto, a Massachusetts native and Westminster resident, made some lifestyle changes a few years ago and took to long-distance running. Getto said he was obese and diabetic, and “hit rock bottom mentally” in 2018. Interest in losing weight and becoming healthier led him to Jonathan Roche, a fitness expert, author, and avid marathoner.
Getto, 34, said he joined one of Roche’s “Bootcamp” challenges, lost 55 pounds in a five-month span, from January to Memorial Day, and won the contest — along with the grand prize of a vacation to Mexico. During the weight-loss process, Getto said he decided to dedicate more time to running in part because of Roche’s impressive string of Boston Marathons in connection with the Dana-Farber Institute.
The Boston-based institute is considered one of the world’s leading centers for cancer research and treatment.
“They’re like rock stars up there. It’s a huge deal,” Getto said. “They’re known, to me at least, as one of the elite teams for the marathon.”
Getto’s initial goal was to complete a dozen 5-kilometer races in one year’s time, but his eyes were also fixed on longer events. Getto said he was impressed by Roche’s run of 24 consecutive Boston Marathons, and his money raised through the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge Team.
Getto applied last fall to be part of that team, and earned a spot in the 2020 Boston Marathon field.
“It was a big draw for me ... it’s an honor to have the opportunity to run with them,” Getto said. “I had set the goal ... wouldn’t it be crazy if I ran in [Roche’s] 25th [straight] Boston Marathon and that’s my first? That would be this year.”
The marathon was slated for April 20, to celebrate its usual connection with Patriots’ Day, but race and city officials in mid-March moved the event to Monday, Sept. 14. The decision marked the first postponement in the race’s 124-year history.
Getto chose to be positive about the re-scheduling.
“I’m kind of taking it in stride and seeing the silver lining,” said Getto, who ran in his first marathon last May but experienced some injuries that have lingered. “Come hell or high water, I was going to be ready for it regardless and I was going to push myself to the limit.”
Getto joined Westminster-based Flying Feet Running Club in the winter, and said coordinator Dave Griffin has helped him learn about proper recovery and conditioning.
“He is a relatively new runner with big goals, which is both inspiring and challenging as a coach,” Griffin said in an email. “We want him to be able to have a good experience while staying healthy so he can build on this achievement and set new goals.”
Getto said he’ll be ready come September for a return home, and he’ll be making the trip with his wife, Jenica, and 6-year-old daughter Alexandra. Getto said he has dreams of becoming an ultra-marathoner, meaning he wants to compete in distance races longer than the traditional 26.2 miles.
Getto said he sets lofty goals regardless of accomplishing them. Becoming a new person mentally and physically has changed him for the better, he said. Getto also credits Griffin and Steve Moore, owner and founder of Run Moore specialty store along Main Street in Westminster, for helping him prepare.
And Getto wants to stamp his running resume in a big way.
“I have goose bumps right now just thinking about it,” he said. “Visualization is huge. I know being there, I’m even nervous just thinking about it. My voice is quivering a little bit. I’m fired up for it. ... It’s going to be magical. I’ve visualized hundreds of times already crossing that finish line and embracing my family, and breaking down in tears, because I’m ready for it.”