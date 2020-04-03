Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame pushing back Class of 2020 induction

This year’s Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony is being rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The original date for the Class of 2020 induction was May 29, but Carroll Sports Hall co-chairperson Brenda Frazier said the new date is set for Sept. 18.
This year’s Hall of Fame class, voted on by the Westminster Rotary Club, consists of five members — Brenda Baker, James Costley, Jim Gilford, Stephanie Stambaugh Moore, and Mark Orlando.
The new members will have their plaques unveiled at a ceremony at Carroll Community College.