Cori Brown: A letter to Santa Paws | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Dear Mom,
It’s Chester, your wackadoodle dog here. Some of my wild animal buddies tell me this is a special time of year. The birds say I need to get in on the action, so here is my Christmas wish list I want you to send to Santa Paws.
The birds told me he’s this funny looking guy dressed in red and he flies around with a bunch of goofy deer dropping off goodies to angelic pups like me.
So here goes, Mom. I’ll be conservative so as to not look too greedy with it being Christmas and all.
Wish number one: squirrels to chase.
Wish number two: squirrels to chase.
Wish number three: squirrels to chase.
Mom, do you see a pattern here? These darn squirrels in the yard are driving me crazy. They are constantly flaunting and flapping their bushy tails in front of me like some matador with a cape.
They eat all the spilled bird seed (that just takes the cake when the birds personally told me I could have the leftovers). And, on top of all of that, they are planting walnuts in the yard without your permission. As your ever faithful guardian of all things, I just can’t allow them to do that!
Maybe Santa Paws can take all of them with him on a one-way trip back to the North Pole.
Wish number four: much longer walks. There are not enough hours in the day for walks. I know it gets a bit chilly out there (thank God for my snuggly warm furry coat) but persevere we must. I have business to attend to (but not the kind you think).
My wild friends are leaving all kinds of messages and calling cards for me. It would be truly rude if I didn’t respond. Just the other day, Mr. Sting-kee-skunk left me a long message. I knew he was there way before I even got out of the house. Of course, I missed him again to convey my personal greetings. What a bummer.
If Santa Paws could get you a nice warm sweater for Christmas, maybe we can stay outside much longer and I could greet all of my buddies face to face.
Wish number five: more treats. As in, many more treats. I can only forage so much when I’m outside (there are some delectable morsels out there that for some reason you don’t like me to eat). Anyway, I will take anything you (I mean Santa Paws) will give me, from filet mignon to popcorn to vegetables.
Wish number six: make more friends. The world seems kinda topsy-turvy right now, Mom. I’m not sure why. Everyone seems a bit stressed. I hear there’s something out there called COVID. Is this why you’re don’t travel as much as you used to? Of course, I love having you home (more cuddle time) but it’s so nice to get out and make new friends.
I’ve tried that with these critters next door called horses. They are mighty big dogs and have giant teeth. I don’t know if I should laugh because they look so funny or run like heck because they’re so huge. Anyway, if Santa Paws could help me with my social skills, I would be forever grateful.
Wish number seven: more trees and bushes in the yard. I like mysteries, and having more plants to rummage around in makes it so much more interesting when we go outside. I love watching the birds in the bushes and learning their calls. I like to eat the same things they do, too, like berries and nuts.
It’s so nice when all of my wild buddy friends can have a seat at the breakfast, lunch and dinner table. And I love, love, love all the rabbits hanging out under the trees (you probably think I love them just a little bit too much). All those trees and bushes make the air smell so sweet, too, Mom. If Santa Paws brings me some plants, I will help you dig holes for them. I’m really good at digging.
Wish number eight: more peaceful weather. I’ve been watching the news lately (BBC America is my favorite…those Brits are so proper!). Anyway, the weather is even more wackadoodle than I am (and that’s saying a lot). Melting glaciers, crazy wind and rain, fires and so much more. I thought our run-of-the-mill thunderstorms were scary, but they’re nothing compared to this stuff. Maybe Santa Paws has some magic wisdom for all of us to help make things better. We sure could use it right now.
Wish number nine: more insects. Yes, I know you’re thinking, “Are you crazy?” This is a tough one, but we really need more insects. It would be nice if we could pick and choose which ones (less ticks and mosquitoes and more butterflies and bees) but my insect buddies are having a rough time.
Many of them have just gone extinct. We need them for so many things, like pollinating our plants and eating other bad insects. Cicadas are a personal favorite of mine. They are great to chase, not to mention big snacks for my bird buddies. Hopefully Santa Paws has some ideas for how we can make things better for them real soon. They do so many good things for us.
Wish number ten: more time with you and Dad. I’ve only been on this earth a short time (less than two years to be exact) but I know a good thing when I see one. When you two rescued me from the shelter in Arkansas, it was like a dream come true. Now I have fields to walk in, woods and trails to roam on, and many comfy places to lay my head at night. Time is such a precious thing, and we can’t afford to squander it.
I hope Santa Paws can help me with time management and make every minute of every day count. I want to fill it with love, laughter, family and friends. That’s the best Christmas present of all.
Santa Paws, thank you in advance for the gifts you will be bringing me. I don’t deserve them (even if Mom says I do) but I promise you I will put all of them to good use.
Much love, your pawfect angel Chester