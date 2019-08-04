Cassie Cooke trains local athletes, stresses injury prevention and ‘female empowerment’

“I was always naturally an athlete but that doesn’t mean you necessarily have strength in all the right places,” Cooke said. “There definitely weren’t a lot of female trainers when I was growing up so my main focus is to teach them not just to focus on the fundamentals, but you have to be mentally smart enough to be able to read something. It’s not just in sports, when you’re maneuvering around something you have to be a step ahead of it.”