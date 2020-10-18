Carroll Community College fresh off first home cross country meet with Lynx Invite

At the first home cross country meet in Carroll Community College history, the Lynx Invite on Oct. 10, Carroll placed two runners in the top 10 in each of the men’s and women’s races.
Amanda Donndelinger continued her top-10 streak with a sixth-place finish, covering the 6K course on Carroll’s campus in 33 minutes, 57 seconds.
Century High School grad Jacob Havins, fresh off his race win the week prior, completed the 8K course in 31:27, finishing in the fourth spot. Cedric Lowe (Westminster) rounded out the Lynx squad by finishing in 17th place in 51:13.
Havins won at the Black Bear Invite at Penn Highlands Community College on Oct. 3.
Westmoreland Community College won the women’s competition and Hagerstown Community College took home the men’s team title.
Competition in NJCAA Region 20 has been limited to region members, which encompasses the state of Maryland, western Pennsylvania, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.
“Establishing a campus course was an important part of growing the program,” Carroll coach Justin Metzger said in a news release. “We have 5K, 6K and 8K loops spanning the entire campus and featuring rolling hills and wooded trails. It is a great course not only for runners but also for spectators, when COVID restrictions are lifted.”
Added coach Amanda Milewski: “We hope that the Lynx Invitational becomes an annual competition and that we can expand with more college teams and possibly a high school division.”
The Lynx are back in action Oct. 31 for the Region 20 Championship Meet at Hagerstown Community College.