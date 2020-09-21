Donndelinger stays hot for Carroll Community College cross country

Amanda Donndelinger’s college cross country career has begun in successful fashion.
The Carroll Community College freshman, the school’s first official female athlete, finished fourth in the women’s race last Saturday at the Laker Invitational at Garrett College in McHenry. Donndelinger has two top-10 finishes in her first two collegiate events.
Donndelinger completed the 5K course in 25 minutes, 24 seconds. In the men’s 6K race, Jacob Havins (Century) finished 10th in 22:20, Riley Bates (Westminster) was 18th in 26:28, and Cedric Lowe (Westminster) finished 25th in 33:21.
Donndelinger came in sixth in Carroll’s season opener Sept. 11 at the Westmoreland Invite in Youngwood, Pa.
The Lynx are in action again Oct. 3 when they travel to Johnstown, Pa., for the Path of the Flood Trail Invitational hosted by Penn Highlands Community College.