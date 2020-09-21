xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Donndelinger stays hot for Carroll Community College cross country

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Sep 21, 2020 3:36 PM
Carroll Community College freshman Amanda Donndelinger took fourth in the women&#39;s cross country race Sept. 19 at Garrett College in McHenry.
Carroll Community College freshman Amanda Donndelinger took fourth in the women's cross country race Sept. 19 at Garrett College in McHenry. (Courtesy Photo/Lynx Athletics)

Amanda Donndelinger’s college cross country career has begun in successful fashion.

The Carroll Community College freshman, the school’s first official female athlete, finished fourth in the women’s race last Saturday at the Laker Invitational at Garrett College in McHenry. Donndelinger has two top-10 finishes in her first two collegiate events.

Advertisement

Donndelinger completed the 5K course in 25 minutes, 24 seconds. In the men’s 6K race, Jacob Havins (Century) finished 10th in 22:20, Riley Bates (Westminster) was 18th in 26:28, and Cedric Lowe (Westminster) finished 25th in 33:21.

Donndelinger came in sixth in Carroll’s season opener Sept. 11 at the Westmoreland Invite in Youngwood, Pa.
Advertisement

The Lynx are in action again Oct. 3 when they travel to Johnstown, Pa., for the Path of the Flood Trail Invitational hosted by Penn Highlands Community College.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement