Loss of Shirl Dorsey Greene adds to solemn year for Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame

The Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame was set to induct its 27th class this year before the coronavirus pandemic delayed the event. The delay is only part of what has been a solemn last year for those associated with the Hall.
The Carroll Sports Hall of Fame will total 133 members when the Class of 2020 gets officially welcomed next year. But the Hall has lost a handful of past inductees since last November, most recently when Shirl Dorsey Greene died Sept. 13 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, at age 52.
Greene, a 1986 Westminster High School graduate, joined the Carroll Sports Hall in 2008. She was a standout track and field athlete who won five state championships combined in shot put and discus. Her Carroll County meet records in the shot (43 feet, 3 inches) and discus (133-11) from 1986 still stand.
That same year, she won the Class AA state title in the shot put (44-3) and discus (147-9.5), which were meet records at that time. Greene also placed second at Penn Relays in the shot, third at the Junior Olympics, and eight at the U.S. Championships.
Greene holds five of the top 10 all-time shot put performance in Carroll County girls track history, according to information from carrollcountyrunning.com. She also has the top eight all-time efforts in discus.
Greene attended George Mason University and continued to excel in track ― she won shot, discus, and hammer throw titles at the Colonial Athletic Association championship meet in 1990. Greene later coached track and field at Westminster before moving to South Carolina, where she became a high school English teacher.
Greene isn’t the only former Carroll County Sports Hall of Famer who had died within the last year. Jack Baile, who earned a spot in Carroll’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2000, died March 10 at age 79.
Baile was an all-county athlete in soccer and basketball at New Windsor High School before graduating in 1958. He landed on an all-state basketball team that same year before heading to then-Western Maryland College and becoming a three-sport star. Baile earned All-South honors in men’s soccer in 1960-61, and later worked as a physical education teacher for more than three decades.
The Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame lost another member when Donna DuVall Sellman died Jan. 7 at age 94.
Sellman (Class of 1997) introduced gymnastics and field hockey as interscholastic sports to Carroll, and was the county’s first full-time female PE teacher. Sellman coached volleyball, basketball, speed ball, and field ball at Westminster High, and won state championships in four different sports.
Sellman’s field ball teams won state titles in 1946, 1947, and 1948, according to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s Record Book of Related Sports, and she coached the girls basketball team to a state crown in 1949.
Steve Hoff joined Sellman as part of the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 1997. He died Nov. 12, 2019, at age 62.
Hoff is one of Carroll’s all-time greatest wrestlers. He became Maryland’s first three-time public school state champion when he took first place at 155 pounds in 1976 ― a feat matched by only four other Carroll wrestlers since. Hoff collected his three state titles (in three different weight classes) during an era when all classifications competed against each other.
Hoff finished his varsity career with a 72-3-1 record, and earned a place in the Maryland State Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1998. He also received wrestling All-America honors in 1976 before graduating that year.
A lifelong farmer, Hoff became involved in youth wrestling in the area and helped coach the Francis Scott Key Jr. Eagles program for many years. He also enjoyed martial arts at Carroll County Kenpo, where he was a brown belt.
Latest Carroll County Sports
The Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 is set to be inducted next spring, at a date to be determined, and the Hall will not have any new members in 2021. The 2020 ceremony was postponed in April, and rescheduled from May 29 to Sept. 18, before being canceled in August amid the pandemic.