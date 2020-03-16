Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame to unveil Class of 2020

The latest inductees into the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame include state championship coaches, a college volleyball standout, and a former professional football player.
The Rotary Club of Westminster recently voted to create the Carroll Hall’s Class of 2020, which consists of five members — Brenda Baker, James Costley, Jim Gilford, Stephanie Stambaugh Moore, and Mark Orlando.
The new members will have their plaques unveiled at a ceremony to be announced at Carroll Community College.
Baker coached field hockey at South Carroll and Westminster high schools and collected five state championships. She led the Cavaliers to a Class A state title in 1980, then teamed with Sue Hooper and led the Owls to Class AA crowns in 1984, 1985, 1994, and 1996. Baker retired as Westminster’s coach following the 1999 season after a 22-year run.
Costley excelled in football, basketball, and lacrosse before he graduated from South Carroll in 1981. Costley was a Times first-team all-county defensive lineman as a senior in 1980, and helped SC to a 9-2 record and a berth in the postseason. Costley played defense in lacrosse and was a two-time all-county selection.
Costley, who earned a football scholarship at Shepherd University, joined the South Carroll Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.
Gilford coached Westminster’s boys cross country team from 1980-96 and led the Owls to state championships in 1982, 1989, 1992, and 1996. He also guided the girls team to a state title in 1984. Westminster’s boys won 16 Carroll County meet crowns with Gilford as coach.
Stambaugh Moore helped Francis Scott Key win a girls basketball 1A state championship, but she shined brighter in volleyball — the two-time Times Player of the Year was a three-time first-team all-county pick who led the Eagles to a state title in 1996 as a senior.
Stambaugh Moore went to North Carolina State University after high school, and became an all-time volleyball great for the Wolfpack with 1,192 career kills and 345 blocks.
Orlando played football, basketball, and baseball at Liberty (Class of 1990) before taking his sports career to Towson University, where he became a standout wide receiver and punt returner. Orlando signed with the Baltimore Stallions of the Canadian Football League in 1995 and was part of the Grey Cup championship squad.
Orlando earned a spot in Towson’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.
The Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame will total 133 members when the Class of 2020 is inducted later this year.