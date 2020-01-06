Applications for the new class are being accepted. The Westminster Rotary Club requests anyone wishing to nominate someone for induction into the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame submit an application by Jan. 15. Qualifications for consideration to be eligible are: The candidate must be 21 years of age; the candidate must have been a resident of Carroll County for five years prior to athletic accomplishment or was engaged in their field of participation for a minimum of 20 years; and candidate must have been retired from his/her area of accomplishment for a minimum of five years (one lifetime achievement inductee that is still active may be chosen).