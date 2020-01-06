The Westminster Rotary Club is looking for nominees for the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Applications for the new class are being accepted. The Westminster Rotary Club requests anyone wishing to nominate someone for induction into the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame submit an application by Jan. 15. Qualifications for consideration to be eligible are: The candidate must be 21 years of age; the candidate must have been a resident of Carroll County for five years prior to athletic accomplishment or was engaged in their field of participation for a minimum of 20 years; and candidate must have been retired from his/her area of accomplishment for a minimum of five years (one lifetime achievement inductee that is still active may be chosen).
All applications are reviewed by a selection committee and voted upon for induction at the Sports Hall of Fame banquet, which will be held at Carroll Community College, the location of the Sports Hall of Fame Wall. Applications may be obtained at www.rotaryofwestminstermd.com or by calling 443-340-1912.
Last year’s class included Jeff Braun, Robbie Green, Becky Trumbo Groves, Jill Krebs, Stacey Krebs Frederick, and Courtney Vaughn.