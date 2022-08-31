Carroll County 2022 high school girls soccer preview: Century, Liberty headline a strong group

Last year, Century girls soccer was the team to beat, going 6-0 against county opponents. But when it mattered the most, Liberty got the best of its neighboring rival, securing a 1-0 victory in the regional semifinals. The Lions went on to beat Southern for the regional championship before falling in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

This season, both teams are poised to once again fight for the county’s top spot.

Advertisement

The Knights lose three-time Player of the Year Haley Greenwade, now playing at Eastern Kentucky, but have talent returning on both ends of the field in forward Harli Hamlett (eight goals, four assists in 2021) and goalie Mia Graff (92 saves, .840 save percentage).

Liberty has a younger group. The Lions also lose county co-Player of the Year Jordan Townsend, but Grace Young should step up to lead the offense after recording six goals and two assists last year. Madison Smith returns in net after making 28 saves, including 12 in the regional win over Century.

Advertisement

There’s also plenty of other talent returning to schools looking to move into the upper echelon. South Carroll was second place in the county and lost in the 1A North Region I semifinals on penalty kicks to Loch Raven. The Cavaliers bring back junior forward Maddie Witter (seven goals, four assists), All-County defender Lauren Chesney and goalie Brooke Turner (91 saves).

Francis Scott Key was winless in the county but scored two big playoff wins, beating Pikeville and top seed Western Tech by a combined score of 17-0. The Eagles lost to Loch Raven in the region finals, 2-1. FSK only graduated four players from last year’s team.

Also coming back is Westminster forward Ella Boussy, a second-team All-State pick who scored 12 goals last season.

Here is a team-by-team look around the county:

Century's Harli Hamlett tries to control the ball on a throw-in during a girls soccer game against Dulaney on Oct. 21. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Century

Coach: Chris Little, second season

Last season: 11-2-1, lost in Class 2A West Region I semifinals

Top returners: Seniors Emily Beal-Dennell (M/D), Jane Brewer (D), Alayna Gifford (D), Mia Graff (G), Melody Levia (F); junior Sophia Taylor (F/M); sophomore Bella Coccio (M)

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Lexi McGinnis (M)

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “Losing Greenwade will force players like Hamlet, Taylor, Levia and other forwards to contribute to the team’s offensive production. Our midfield is young, but with four returning and experienced defenders, along with Frostburg University commit Graff, we hope to limit opponent chances. County opposition is very strong this year with many returning and skilled programs. In addition, Century plays three IAAM A Conference teams along with other very well-established non-county opponents. Century hopes to defend its county title and compete well in the playoffs.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Scott Matteson, sixth season

Last season: 4-11, lost in 1A North Region I final

Top returners: Juniors Adie Kraics (G), Joelle Staub (D); sophomore Abbie Rieger (S)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Kelsey Cooper (F), Camryn Gillis (F)

Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong squad this year with many returning players; we only graduated four from last season. We have a tough schedule since it is basically the same as last year where half the teams were above the 1A division and two of the 1A teams we played were either the state champions or runners-up. We have improved our strength and conditioning program over the summer so we can compete better with these larger schools that have larger squads and can keep players fresher during the matches. I am excited for this season and am expecting a better regular season record and to go further into the playoffs than last year.”

Advertisement

Gerstell Academy

Coach: Giuliano Celenza, eighth season

Last season: 5-9

Top returning players: Senior Sydney Smith (G); juniors Kiara Hardy (D), Olivia Sprinkel (F); sophomores Sara Fenwick (D), Marisa Wargo (M/D)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Zoey Mortimer (M), Kylie Haislip (D)

Coach’s outlook: “We graduated six seniors and we are looking for our underclass players to step up. We are a young team that will be competitive in the IAAM C Conference.”

Liberty teammates rush to embrace Grace Young following a first half goal against South Carroll during a girls soccer game on Oct. 5. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Liberty

Coach: Danielle Prietz, eighth season

Advertisement

Last season: 10-5-1, 2A West Region I champions, lost in state quarterfinals

Top returners: Senior Madi Rytina (M), Sami Tignor (D), Grace Young (F); juniors Morgan Stein (M), Rose Larner (S); sophomore Madison Smith (G)

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Hannah Devincent (M)

Coach’s outlook: “We have a younger team than normal this year. Carrying more sophomores than usual gives us a stronger team with greater depth than in years past. Our returning players bring with them the regional championship experience. These players know what it takes to move forward and will lead the team. We are excited about the flexibility we will have with formations and subbing processes. At this point, even early in the season, we are one of the most technical teams I have coached in eight years.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Hogan Allen, fourth season

Last season: 4-10-1, lost in 3A East Region I quarterfinals

Advertisement

Top returning players: Seniors Carmaya Bowman (M), Alicia Heard (D), Erin Herrold (D), Casey Meredith (M)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Emma Lander (G), Emma Penczek (A), Caitlin Shank (M)

Coach’s outlook: “Manchester Valley is returning 10 seniors and have added five sophomores to the varsity squad. The team looks to rebound from a disappointing 2021 season as they lost many close contests to some of the top schools in the state. We are excited for our schedule this year as we are again going to be challenged both in conference and out of conference by a lot of talented teams.”

South Carroll's Callie Chesney, right, sends the ball up the field during a game against Liberty last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll

Coach: Andrew Isacco, 13th season

Last season: 7-7; lost 1A North Region I semifinal

Top returning players: Seniors Lauren Chesney (CB), Kylie Malone (M); juniors Callie Chesney (D), Brooke Turner (G), Maddie Witter (F)

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Mary Chambers (F), Addyson Davis (F)

Coach’s outlook: “We have an interesting mix of experienced returning players and newcomers. Our success will depend entirely on the team coming together and working extremely hard against a tough schedule.”

Westminster's Ella Boussy, right, battles for the ball with South Carroll's Lauren Chesney during a game last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Westminster

Coach: Kim Moxley, fourth season

Last season: 5-8, lost in 3A East Region I quarterfinals

Top returning players: Seniors Ella Boussy (F), Emma Youngling; sophomore Stella Schoberg

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Jennifer Vasquez (M); freshmen Libby Green (D) and Emmerson Hill (F)

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “Coming into the fall, we are a relatively young team but there’s lots of varsity game experience in the senior class as well as a number of juniors and returning sophomores. That experience, combined with their work ethic, should set us up nicely for success this year. After a rough regular season and a loss in the first round of playoffs in 2021, we are working on reestablishing the program’s identity and looking forward to having a successful year.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Tim Pennell, first season

Last season: 3-8-1, lost in 2A West Region I quarterfinals

Top returning players: Seniors Mackenzie Bennett (D), Beti Bittner (F), Lauren Costello (D), Emma Hook (M), Kiyomi Mastro (M); junior Gracee Weinreich (F)

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “With a core group of returning seniors, we are looking to greatly improve on last year’s record and go further into the playoffs. Seniors Kiyomi Mastro and Beti Bittner return as last year’s leading scorers and will pair with junior Gracee Weinreich to lead a potent offensive attack. Senior defenders Mackenzie Bennett, Lauren Costello and Emma Hook will return and anchor our experienced defense. We are hoping to use the preseason and first few regular season games to introduce and get our newcomers before the difficult county season begins in earnest.”