Century, South Carroll boys and girls earn No. 1 seeds in lacrosse regionals

Four Carroll County lacrosse teams have earned top seeds in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association regional tournaments. The MPSSAA released the brackets on its website Monday.

Century’s girls, one of two unbeaten teams in Class 2A West Region I along with Glenelg, was awarded the region’s top seed. With the No. 1 ranking comes a first-round bye. The Knights open Friday against the winner of No. 4 Wilde Lake vs. No. 5 Oakland Mills. Their regional quarterfinal is scheduled for Wednesday.

Also in the region, Manchester Valley is the third seed. The Mavericks host No. 6 Hammond on Wednesday. Winters Mill is the seventh seed and plays at Glenelg on Wednesday.

Century's Caroline Little drives against Francis Scott Key's Halie Albright during the Knights' win over the Eagles on April 7 in Union Bridge. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

South Carroll is the top seed in the three-team 1A West Region 1. The Cavaliers advance directly to the regional championship game May 16, where they will face the winner of No. 2 Francis Scott Key and No. 3 Liberty, a game scheduled for Friday.

Also on the girls side, in Class 3A East Region I, Westminster is the second seed and hosts No. 3 Mt. Hebron on Friday.

Century is also the top seed in the 2A West Region I boys bracket, giving the Knights a bye into the regional semifinals. Winters Mill is the No. 3 seed in the bracket. The Falcons host Hammond in the first round Wednesday. If Winters Mill advances, it would face the winner of No. 2 Glenelg and No. 7 Oakland Mills on Friday. Manchester Valley is seeded fourth and hosts Wilde Lake in the regional quarterfinals Wednesday. A win would send the Mavericks to Century for Friday’s regional semifinal.

South Carroll’s boys are also the No. 1 seed in 1A West Region I and will host the regional final. Liberty is the second seed and hosts No. 3 Francis Scott Key on Wednesday with the winner earning the right to face the Cavaliers.

Westminster’s boys are the second seed in Class 3A East Region I and host Howard in Friday’s regional semifinal.