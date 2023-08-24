Carroll Community College volleyball program makes long-awaited debut, drops first home match to Cecil College, 3-1

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll Community College volleyball players clap as they are introduced before their match against Cecil College as Carroll Community College competes against Cecil College in Women's Volleyball at the Coppermine Complex in Hampstead on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. (John Gillis/for Carroll County Times)

In 1985, the gym at then North Carroll High School was home to a volleyball team that won a state championship. Since then the school has closed, the building is now part of the Coppermine Pantherplex and college volleyball options for those looking to stay in the county have been limited to just McDaniel College in Westminster.

That all changed Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Fans, parents and supporters packed the gym as a new era of volleyball kicked off as Carroll Community College hosted its volleyball program’s inaugural match. Despite the 3-1 loss to Cecil College, the year-long quest to bring the sport to the college was finally completed.

“It’s a true event here tonight,” athletic director Bill Kelvey said. “We were able to end up with a group of talented girls and start something special, and to have all this support from the community is amazing.”

Advertisement

The vision for the program started with coach Teri Leatherwood. After over a decade coaching at the rec and high school level, her passion for the game spread to CCC. Shortly after arriving to work in the school’s office of student engagement, she started asking questions about the possibility of the college forming a volleyball team.

“We’ve had issues getting women’s teams going because we’ve had trouble getting enough to fill the team,” Kelvey said. “She came in confident saying she knew 10-12 girls right away that wanted to play.”

That 10-12 number almost quadrupled after Leatherwood hit the recruiting trail. Fueled by her passion for the sport — and support from the Pantherplex, the National Junior College Athletic Association, the school’s president, provost and board of Trustees — she got right to work gathering some of the county’s best and building the program.

“I showed them the volleyball community is huge,” she said. “I took the opportunity to go out to every high school, every public school, every private school. I went to home-school matches. I went anywhere and everywhere I could to recruit players and at one point I was up to like 30 players.”

For Leatherwood and Kelvey, it wasn’t just about winning volleyball games. The team’s inception was key as the college makes a bigger push to increase its female student population. Kelvey sees athletics as a way to provide more opportunities for women at the college.

“We want to try to establish programs that are going to get students that normally maybe wouldn’t be coming to college,” he said. “We want them to start here and then maybe move on to a four-year school.”

Carroll Community College volleyball players clap as they are introduced before their match against Cecil College on Wednesday. It was the first home match for Carroll Community College's first-year program. (John Gillis/for Carroll County Times)

One player that has completely bought in is Payton Zepp. The first-year setter is exactly the type of player Leatherwood and the college wanted to reach when starting the program.

“I didn’t really want to go to college,” Zepp, a Francis Scott Key alum, said. “Once I heard Carroll was having volleyball, it just it made me want to go and made me want to play.”

Advertisement

With the program off and running, the goals now pivot from creating a program, to competing as a program. Just as Leatherwood was confident about her abilities to start the team in the first place, that confidence rubs off on Zepp and the team as they look to make an impact in 2023.

“We’re just continuing to get better and better,” she said. “I think we’ll progress and become better friends as the season goes on.”