Carroll Community College cross country runners finish strong at Region XX meet

Carroll Community College completed its cross country season in early November in quite a successful fashion. The Lynx had two runners win NJCAA Division II Region XX Races at Hagerstown Community College.
Amanda Donndelinger, the college’s first female athlete, won both the Division II and Maryland JUCO races. She completed the 6K course in 25 minutes, 12 seconds, and earned All-Region XX and All-MDJUCO honors.
Century High School graduate Jacob Havins won the Division II men’s race as well, and finished fourth in the MDJUCO race. He also earned All-Region XX and All-MDJUCO honors. He ran the 8K course in 29:04.
Carroll runners Riley Bates finished 15th in 35:36 and Cedric Lowe (Westminster) finished 20th in 47:36.
“The athletes worked hard all season and it was gratifying for them to finish up with some strong performances,” co-coach Justin Metzger said in a news release.
“And we were very lucky to have been able to train and compete as scheduled,” co-coach Amanda Milewski said. “We took nothing for granted this season, knowing that at any moment it could have been shut down.”