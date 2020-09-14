Carroll Community College runs at first cross country meet of 2020 season

Carroll Community College’s cross country teams placed two athletes in the top 10 of both the men’s and women’s races Friday in the Lynx’s season opener at the Westmoreland Invitational in Youngwood, Pennsylvania.
Freshman Amanda Donndelinger, the first female athlete in Carroll Community College history, finished sixth with a time of 24:54. Sophomore Jacob Havins finished eighth, covering the 5K course in 17:41.
Riley Bates, a sophomore and a second-year team member, finished 16th with a time of 21:06. Freshman Cedric Lowe finished 21st in 27:42.
The Lynx travel west on Sept. 19 for the Garrett College Laker Invitational.