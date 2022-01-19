(Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Carroll County Sports Carroll County Maryland Liberty vs Century boys basketball | PHOTOS Jan 18, 2022 Advertisement Advertisement Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. Century defeated Liberty 63-57. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #3, Josh Ahulamibe goes up and grabs a defensive rebound in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #11, Elias Rimel and #2, Michael Tombs guard Century #22, John Pavlick in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #4, Tyler Downs shoots for two over defending Century #3, Josh Ahulamibe in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #2, pulls up for two, challenged by Century #10, Brent Wehland in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #22, John Pavlick is guarded by Liberty #20, Garrett Rodoff in the 1st half. Camden Hodges to the basket in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #20, Garrett Rodoff and #14 Shane Stewart battle with Century #22, John John for a rebound in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #20, Garrett Rodoff makes an easy layup off a fast break in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #2, Michael Tombs shoots over Century #3, Josh Ahulamibe for two in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #1, Andrew Marcinko pulls up for a three in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #22, John Pavlick, pulls up for two in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #3, Josh Ahulamibe shoots a three in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #1, Sam Evans layup for two in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #22, John Pavlick, battles with Liberty #11, Elias Rimel and pulls down a defensive rebound in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #1, Andrew Marcinko challenges and Liberty #14, Shane Stewart converts on a layup for two in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball The Liberty student section cheers on the Lions in the 1st haf. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #11, Elias Rimel converts for two on a layup in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #11, Elias Rimel converts for two on a layup late in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #4, Tyler Downs shoots a three over defender Century #3, Josh Ahulamibe. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball The Century student section cheers on the Knights in the 1st half. ,Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #22, John Pavlick, pulls up for two in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #10, Wehland Wehland pulls up for a three in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #14, Shane Stewart, drives to the basket for a layup and two, as Century #22, John Pavlick guards him in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #22, John Pavlick drives past defending Liberty #15, Camden Hodges to the basket in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #22, John Pavlick, pulls down a defensive rebound in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #14, Shane Stewart, drives to the basket, Century #21, Matt Schuler guarding him in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #4, Tyler Downs scores two on a layup in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Century #22, John Pavlick and Liberty # 21 Eren Tari battle for the rebound in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs Century boys basketball Liberty #14, Shane Stewart, drives to the basket for a layup and two, as Century #21, Matt Schuler guards him in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century boys basketball Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Century High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Advertisement