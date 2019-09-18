Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Sports Carroll County Maryland Liberty vs South Carroll boys soccer By Brian Krista Sep 17, 2019 | 10:33 PM Liberty and South Carroll during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, September 17. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Cross country: South Carroll quad meet Advertisement Carroll County Sports Carroll County High School Sports Field Hockey: Liberty vs. South Carroll By Dylan Slagle Sep 16, 2019 Mason-Dixon Invitational Volleyball Tournament Manchester Valley vs. North Hagerstown Westminster vs Linganore boys soccer Gerstell vs Saints Peter and Paul boys soccer Winters Mill vs Century volleyball McDaniel vs Misiericordia Westminster vs South River football