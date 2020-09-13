Carroll Christian boys soccer takes down Shalom for second win in a row

Matt Reynolds netted a goal and added an assist as Carroll Christian topped visiting Shalom Christian 3-2 in boys soccer action Saturday.
Joey Brauer and Joe Matthews added goals for the Patriots (3-2), who won for the second time in as many games. Reynolds came up with the game-winner with about 3 minutes to play in regulation.
Ben Lawrence posted an assist, and Sam Leon made five saves. The game was tied 2-2 at the half.
On Tuesday, the Pats beat Greater Grace 3-1 in Westminster with a pair of second-half goals. Brauer, Reynolds, and Matthews each had goals, with Kyle Kinsey and Caleb Brown recording assists. Leon made a pair of saves in that contest.
Carroll Christian is scheduled to host Living Grace on Monday in its next match.