Carroll Christian boys soccer takes down Shalom for second win in a row

By Carroll County Times
Carroll County Times
Sep 13, 2020 5:00 AM

Matt Reynolds netted a goal and added an assist as Carroll Christian topped visiting Shalom Christian 3-2 in boys soccer action Saturday.

Joey Brauer and Joe Matthews added goals for the Patriots (3-2), who won for the second time in as many games. Reynolds came up with the game-winner with about 3 minutes to play in regulation.

Ben Lawrence posted an assist, and Sam Leon made five saves. The game was tied 2-2 at the half.

On Tuesday, the Pats beat Greater Grace 3-1 in Westminster with a pair of second-half goals. Brauer, Reynolds, and Matthews each had goals, with Kyle Kinsey and Caleb Brown recording assists. Leon made a pair of saves in that contest.
Carroll Christian is scheduled to host Living Grace on Monday in its next match.

