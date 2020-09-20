Former boxing champ James ‘Bonecrusher’ Smith to visit Shaddock MMA in Eldersburg

Shaddock MMA Fitness in Eldersburg is holding an autograph signing Monday, Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m. that features a former heavyweight boxing champion.
James “Bonecrusher” Smith made his pro boxing debut Nov. 5, 1981 and competed as a heavyweight until 1999. He amassed 44 career wins, 32 by knockout, in 62 bouts, and held the World Boxing Association heavyweight title from 1986 to 1987.
Smith is signing copies of his 2013 book, “M.A.D.: Make A Decision,” and holding a meet-and-greet at the fitness center.
Perhaps Smith’s most famous fight took place March 7, 1987, against “Iron” Mike Tyson. Smith lost a lopsided decision, but went the distance in a heavyweight unification series bout. Tyson was the World Boxing Council heavyweight champ at the time.
All proceeds from purchasing any of Smith’s merchandise Monday will go toward his charity, Champion for Kids, Inc. There will be raffles, door prizes, and special discounts for new Shaddock MAA members.