To make it you need to have a combination of passion, athleticism, opportunity, good fundamentals and good luck. Passion is what makes you get up at 6 a.m. and hit the road to put in the extra time on your fitness. Passion is what makes you spend countless hours in the batting cage until you can hit that fastball. Passion is staying after practice to work on your routes so that the timing between quarterback and receiver is second nature. Passion is taking 100 shots with your right hand and 100 shots with your left so you can comfortably go both ways in lacrosse.