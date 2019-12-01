First and foremost, I am most thankful for the person that brought me in to this world those many, many years ago. My mother, in her 89th trip around the globe, is the glue that keeps our family together, providing inspiration to all of us to use each day to continue to grow as better people and to use our gifts to serve others. I am thankful for my sister and brothers and their families who although we don’t see nearly enough of each other are able to pick up right where we left off the last time we were together.