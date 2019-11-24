Sure, there were both special needs and able-bodied students that were participating just for the enjoyment of being part of a team, but I saw very few differences between the desires and competitive nature of the other athletes participating in the corollary sports competition and those that I coached later that night in our home soccer game. Being a part of the team and sharing the experience with their teammates is paramount to all athletes, regardless of their abilities, and being able to sport a jersey with your school’s colors and name across the front is something I share with them, even though my high school sports career ended almost 40 years ago.