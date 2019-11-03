I don’t really know if it’s money, prestige, pride, or whatever else we could possibly be thinking we’re getting out of our kids’ participation in youth sports. What I do know is if we as parents don’t change our behavior at these contests, then we will continue to lose players and officials from participating in sports because of unruly parent behavior, both of which are quitting the game at alarming rates. Eighty percent of high school officials quit before their third year. Eighty!