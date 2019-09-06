Bird Brown: Competition is key across the sports landscape

Competition has been a huge part of my life from as far back as I can remember.
It is inherent in the human spirit if you grow up with more than one sibling. From the outset, we compete with our siblings for our parents’ attention. We compete for the attention of our grandparents. We even compete for attention from the other siblings as crazy as that sounds.
As we get older we compete to see who has the best grades, scores the most points, or who can get away from doing the least amount of help around the house.
Competition grows when you go to school and there are other people besides your siblings who crave the same things that you do. Your classmates also want to do the best they possibly can to bring those good grades home to show off over their siblings.
They too compete for your teacher’s attention. In addition, just like at home, sometimes it’s not their best behavior that grabs the attention they seek.
A few years back I was suckered in to an article written by a Canadian satire writer who had this elaborate story where to keep the competition out of sport, the local recreation council actually removed the ball from all soccer games so that one team would not have an advantage over their opponent. They said that although other recreation councils had taken the bold step to remove all scorekeeping from their youth sports games, they were going to take it one step further by removing the ball to ensure fair play.
I read that article with a fine-toothed comb, blood pressure rising with every word.
I was aghast at the thought this could actually be a thing in modern sports when I finally realized that I had been “punked” by the satirist — hook, line, and sinker.
As I began to ponder it though, I realized are we really too far off from someone making these kinds of decisions?
The participation trophies and medals were the first step. Regardless of whether you were the best player or the worst player on the worst team, you were entitled to the same award as anyone else. I get the concept and applaud the attempt to make sure that we stroke little Johnnie’s ego, but where was the reward for taking your God-given abilities, adding hard work and dedication, and making yourself the best you can be?
That same work ethic that lead you to be the best player and helped lead your team to success on the field. The best quote from the article said, “We want our children to grow up learning that sport is not about competition, rather it’s about using your imagination. If you imagine you’re good at soccer, then, you are.”
Are we really too far off of something like this happening to our youth sports programs?
More and more youth leagues are taking the steps to eliminate scorekeeping in games, record-keeping in leagues, and minimizing many elements of our youth sports that make them competitive. I’m all about moderation when it comes to youth sports, especially at the youngest of ages, but what is the point in removing any form of competition from sports, when sports often times is where we learn the most valuable lessons on the competition that we face in “real life” and how best to handle successes and setbacks.
Face it. The fabric of our lives in a capitalist based society is the spirit of competition. Without competition, there is little or no innovation. There is little or no initiative. There is no inspiration to get someone up earlier to prepare themselves or to stay later to improve themselves.
Without competition, there would be no system to reward the extra effort that makes our nation and its inhabitants the best in the world.
So why on earth would we want to take the spirit of competition out of the breeding grounds of our future leaders? Why would we discourage the one thing that separates us from all of the world’s competitors?
Just consider the progress that Title IX has given to the women in this country where a recent survey said that 96% of female corporate executives had played competitive sports at some point in their lives.
Sports and the lessons we learn through their competitive nature get kids off to a good start as they develop toward adulthood and the fun that awaits them. Kids involved in sports usually do better in school, are less likely to abuse drugs or alcohol, have good relationships with peers and have better health overall.
No less than Michael Jordan, the world’s second greatest basketball player (behind Bill Russell), said “You have competition every day because you set such high standards for yourself that you have to go out every day and live up to that.”
If we take that out of sports, where are our future leaders going to learn that important life skill?