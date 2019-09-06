Bird Brown: Competition is key across the sports landscape

A few years back I was suckered in to an article written by a Canadian satire writer who had this elaborate story where to keep the competition out of sport, the local recreation council actually removed the ball from all soccer games so that one team would not have an advantage over their opponent. They said that although other recreation councils had taken the bold step to remove all scorekeeping from their youth sports games, they were going to take it one step further by removing the ball to ensure fair play.