Bird Brown: It’s almost time to wake the echoes, shake the thunder

It’s all about passion. There are few things in life that can reach down into your inner being and bring out your raw emotions and to me one of those is Notre Dame football. I’m the idiot who overpaid for tickets to a game in South Bend, the same guy who sold his ticket to Cal Ripken’s 2,130th consecutive game played to buy DirecTV and watch Notre Dame vs. Michigan, and the same one who will sit until the bitter end of each game, regardless of opponent or outcome.