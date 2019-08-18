Bird Brown: Life lessons can be learned through sports

First, as a coach’s kid you are expected to display a level of behavior above the expectations of the rest of your teammates. Your antics on the field at practice or games can dictate the behavior of the rest of the kids. If you lead by example, the rest of the kids will keep their behavior in check. If the coach allows his child to get out of control, the team discipline will fall by the wayside. Regardless of a player’s involvement in any issues that may arise, you will be held to a higher standard when punishment is handed out as well.