Bird Brown: ‘Bird’s B’s’ are back as tryouts approach

Be on time. People that know me would laugh that this would be a priority for me personally as my wife even called it “Westminster Time” when we were first dating, but most coaches look to punctuality of their athletes as one of the most important things to show you the commitment of the player toward the team. Coaches also understand that most of our athletes are not able to drive themselves so they are at the mercy of their parents who have their own commitments. But when you show up late for practice, have your gear on and be ready to go when the car pulls up to the field. As a coach, it is very frustrating to watch a player dress for practice after already showing up late, taking up more valuable training time and distracting his teammates.