Bird Brown: Pulisic is the real deal for soccer

He has had a bit of coverage in the national news and the soccer world knows who he is, but he doesn’t get near the recognition that I think he deserves. I’m really not one to crown the next great thing and could really care less, as long as SOMEONE brings us to international competitiveness in the sport I love so much, but I believe this kid is truly the next best thing in American soccer. He’s not alone as our true talent pool is in the kids that are roughly his age or only slightly older, but there is just something special about this kid that warrants more attention.