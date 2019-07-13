Bird Brown: Time spent with teammates makes lasting memories

One of the things that has struck me -- and believe me, there have been plenty of things that struck me about this team -- is the camaraderie and true friendship and caring relationships these players seem to have toward each other and toward their coaching staff. In interviews with teammates, hugs on the sidelines after goals or wins, and the shared enjoyment of the NYC parade, these ladies have shared a great example of what a team of committed players and coaches can accomplish when they work together toward a common goal.