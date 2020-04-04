Bird Brown: Sports giving us some hope during coronavirus threat

Then I started to watch more of the NBA games with my boys this year and anxiously awaited the debut of the next best thing, Zion Williamson. With skepticism I sat with an adult beverage in hand and watched as Zion introduced himself to the league with 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting in just more than 18 minutes of play, but even more impressive was his 4-for-4 night from beyond the 3-point line.